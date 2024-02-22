Funds flow for a variety local community projects

From solar panels and mountain biking to support for businesses and tourism, the latest round of the Singleton Community Economic Development Fund will deliver $462,521 to benefit residents over the next three years.
And a further $120,000 will be added to the total in 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, pending the successful outcomes of a pilot program approved for Business Singleton to help businesses expand and promote local shopping.
Run in partnership with The Bloomfield Group and Glencore, Singleton Council formally approved the allocation of funds to seven successful applicants under Round 3 at its meeting this week following consideration of 19 applications by the CEDF Joint Management Board.
The purpose of the Fund is to ensure the best use of Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) monies for the Singleton community by proactively managing the impacts of mining by using funding contributions to increase economic growth and productivity, as well as and promote health and wellbeing.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said since the first round in 2021/2022, a total of $1,052,666 had been delivered for a range of community projects.
"And now I'm proud to say that figure exceeds $1.5 million for projects and services that are vitally important to people across our local government area," she said.
"We've seen projects including a new kitchen and bathroom for Singleton Country Women's Association, sculpture seating for the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre, and regeneration of PA Heuston lookout under previous rounds - just to name a few.
"There are some much-longed for and much-needed projects in the latest round - not least progress on the Masion Dieu Mountain Bike Track Strategic Plan - and I know that residents and businesses alike will benefit right across our local government area."
Of the seven successful applications, four are one-year projects with a total value of $141,521, and the remainder are multi-year projects with a total value of $1,131,669.
Geoff Moore, The Bloomfield Group Chief Development Officer said there was a wide range of projects that could be supported under the Fund.
"The real advantage of the Fund is that it's open to all local community organisations who are at the heart of delivering initiatives that meet the broad objectives, whether it's to foster and support business and industry, or promote activities that provide fulfilment to residents, or care for the environment," he said.
"It's great to see organisations taking advantage of the Fund to support our community in all sorts of ways."
Ashley McLeod, Glencore Regional General Manager said he was looking forward to seeing the outcomes from the latest round of projects benefit people across Singleton.
"I congratulate all the organisations who submitted an application, particularly those who were successful in receiving funding this time round and acknowledge their contribution to making Singleton the place it is," he said.
"We're really proud to be able to support the community through projects that have a direct impact on people in our community in such a meaningful way."
Singleton Community Economic Development Fund - Successful Round 3 applicants
One-Year Projects:
Singleton Scouts - $26,925 for the installation of exterior security cameras and a battery pack for energy storage for recently installed solar panels at the Singleton Scout Hall.
Singleton Museum - $16,000 for the installation of solar panels at the Museum, to enable reduced operating overheads and promote sustainable operations using alternative energy methods.
Broke Residents Association - $80,000 for concept trail planning for the Broke to Bulga Discovery Trail.
Singleton Lions Club - $18,596 - for the replacement of out of date and non-ergonomic equipment, including a trailer used by the Lions Club to raise funds for the Singleton LGA.
Multi-Year Projects:
Around Hermitage - $100,000 to grow an annual three-day event for three years following the inaugural D'Vine Long Weekend in 2023, showcasing Around Hermitage Association members and stimulate the local economy.
Business Singleton - $360,000 for a three-year program to support business growth in the Singleton LGA. The proposal will support business to business expansion and contribute to local custom through a range of campaigns.
Singleton Mountain Bike Club - $599,069 for the implementation of high priority actions identified in the Masion Dieu Mountain Bike Track Strategic Plan over a three-year period.
