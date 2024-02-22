The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Community News

Funds flow for a variety local community projects

By Newsroom
February 22 2024 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton CWA President Bronwyn Dunston, The Bloomfield Group Chief Development Officer Geoff Moore, Glencore Regional General Manager Ashley McLeod and Singleton Mayor, Cr Sue Moore at the opening of Singleton CWAs new kitchen, funded by the Community Economic Development Fund. Picture supplied
Singleton CWA President Bronwyn Dunston, The Bloomfield Group Chief Development Officer Geoff Moore, Glencore Regional General Manager Ashley McLeod and Singleton Mayor, Cr Sue Moore at the opening of Singleton CWAs new kitchen, funded by the Community Economic Development Fund. Picture supplied

From solar panels and mountain biking to support for businesses and tourism, the latest round of the Singleton Community Economic Development Fund will deliver $462,521 to benefit residents over the next three years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.