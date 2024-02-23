Plenty of local activities planned for 2024 Seniors Week

With a program jam-packed full of opportunities to socialise, learn new skills and hear entertaining and informative talks, Singleton will be the place to celebrate the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival.
Returning 11-24 March, Singleton's Seniors Festival this year features over 14 events and activities including author talks, a Men's Shed open day, social gardening, fitness and yoga classes, workshops and presentations.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said the 2024 festival program encourages seniors to 'reach beyond' and take advantage of the great opportunities and experiences available to them locally.
"The annual NSW Seniors Festival gives us all an opportunity to celebrate the role and contributions our senior population makes in the community - and with 5,001, or 20 per cent, of our residents aged 60 and above, there is a lot to celebrate," she said.
"The theme of the festival this year is 'reach beyond' and through the huge program of events that Singleton Council is supporting, our senior residents will have plenty of opportunities to seek out new experiences and make new friends by simply participating in the festivities."
The Seniors Festival celebrations will open on 11 March with a strength and balance enhance session by Singleton U3A at Singleton Golf Club, a presentation on aged care by Wesley Mission Care Finders and a staying safe online presentation at Singleton Public Library.
The Library will host many of the festival's key events including an artwork exhibition, author talks by Associate Professor Nancy Cushing and Sharyn Munro, and a presentation by Low Tox Life founder Alexx Stuart in addition to showcasing community programs and activities available to seniors such as coffee and craft, Scrabble Club, Mahjong, Grandparents Storytime and more.
Singleton's seniors are being invited to pick up a free canvas from the Library now and create an artwork referencing the 'reach beyond' theme, which will be exhibited throughout the festival.
The collection will be launched by Cr Moore during a luncheon at the Library from 11am on Wednesday 13 March. This event is free to attend but registration is required.
Other highlights in the 2024 program include Aqua Aerobics at Singleton Swim and Gym, yoga and meditation at Singleton Golf Club, social gardening at Singleton Community Garden and an open day at Singleton Men's Shed.
"There really is something for everyone in this year's program and it's so easy to join in on the fun and find out what's available for seniors in our community," Cr Moore said.
"I encourage all of our seniors to check out this year's program and to fill their calendars with the events on offer. Best of all, they're all free."
See the full program for the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival in Singleton by visiting the event calendar on Council's website: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/whats-on
