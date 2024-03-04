New look entry to Singleton and town centre thanks to $330,000 in funding

What's happened to the line of trees on the eastern entrance to town as you pass the Singleton sign?
On Monday the trees were removed as part of a transformation of the Singleton's major entry points and town centre .
So this autumn as part of a project that builds on Council's commitment to enhancing streetscapes and connectivity throughout the township the eastern entry point into Singleton, at the corner of Kelso Street and the New England Highway, will be the first of three sites to receive extensive landscaping works as part of Council's $330,000 streetscapes improvement project funded by the NSW Government Resources for Regions Round 8.
Attention will then turn to the southern entry into town at John Street and Ryan Avenue with new signature trees to be planted on both sides of the traffic lights, and the garden beds in John Street stretching from Pritchard Park to Baileys Union Park to be replanted.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said this project extended the modernisation of the town centre ahead of construction of the bypass, ensuring Singleton would continue to be a destination for shopping, dining and business.
"Over 120 new trees will be planted across the three sites alongside hundreds more small plants and flowers which will not only improve the overall vibrancy of our town, but will make it feel more connected and cohesive," he said.
"It will mean that no matter which way you enter Singleton, you will be welcomed by beautiful and uniform streetscapes, helping to entice motorists travelling on the New England Highway and Putty Road to come into the Singleton Town Centre and encouraging greater pedestrian activity along John Street from both ends."
Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr said the Kelso Street entrance into Singleton would undergo the greatest transformation.
"The project has been designed in consultation with neighbouring residents and means dozens of invasive trees, plants, weeds and tree stumps lining the New England Highway and Kelso Street will be removed and replaced with over 100 signature trees that, once grown, will better screen houses from the road, reduce noise pollution and not obstruct powerlines or underground services," he said.
"We are working as hard as we can to minimise the impact on traffic, but motorists are advised to follow traffic signage while the works are in progress.
"We're extremely passionate about our green spaces here in Singleton and we can't wait to see the results of this project to make our Town Centre even more to be proud of."
All works are expected to be completed by June, weather permitting.
