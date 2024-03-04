Greta-Branxton defeat reigning champions Valley/JPC in major semi-final

Greta-Branxton Books Place in Decider
Minor premiers Greta-Branxton booked its place in the Coalfields Cup first grade cricket premiership decider when they overcame defending premiers Valley/JPC by 54 runs in the major semi-final played at Miller Park last weekend.
The match was abandoned on the Saturday after just six overs when storms brought play to an abrupt halt.
The reset button was pressed on the Sunday, and a delayed start due to pitch conditions saw Valley/JPC skipper Dan Storey win the toss and ask Greta-Branxton to have a bat.
The match was reduced to 32 overs per side, with Greta-Branxton rallying to post 177 in difficult batting conditions. Chris Murray anchored the innings with a controlled 43, Dan Foster provided great entertainment in his cameo 32, with Connor Thomson (25) and Brent Watson (17) adding to the competitive total. Archit Bele was the pick of the Valley/JPC attack with 3-22 off 7, with Liam Storey chipping in with 2-44 off 6.
The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals in reply, and were eventually all out in the 27th over for 123. Alex Thrift tried to keep things moving with 26, Dan Storey made 23, with Kye Dann (17) and Isaac Barry (13) making starts. Mark Bercini (4-12 off 3), Jace Lawson (2-18 off 5) and Pat Andrews (2-30 off 6) were the main wicket takers for the home side.
In the minor semi-final played at Carmichael Park, Piranhas/Bellbird proved too good for PCH by five wickets on the Saturday. Chasing just 74 for victory, the Bellfish lost five wickets on the way to achieving the target just shy of the twenty-over drinks interval. Jason Orr led the way with 34, meanwhile Jake Daniels took 3-21 off 7 with the new ball for PCH.
Earlier in the day, PCH failed to gather any sort of momentum after being sent in to bat, and were dismissed in the 32nd over for 73. Mason Knodler was the pick of their bats with a patient 20, with Troy Cameron making 17. Matt Hopley (3-25 off 8), Luke Sweeney (2-8 off 5), Joey Main (2-6 off 7) and Aaron Zechel (2-7 off 2.2) shared the wickets for the home side.
Greta-Branxton will now enjoy the week off as they await their opponents in the big dance, with Valley/JPC looking to bounce back against Piranhas/Bellbird in the preliminary final at Howe Park this Saturday.
Second Grade
Major Semi-Final
JPC 4/132 (Rhys Giles 53, David Newman 36no, Gregg Dann 20no, Shannon Attewell 2-11 off 8) defeated Bellbird 10/131 (Stef Durie 57no, Jon Shatz 27, Sam Pearce 4-21 off 7, Brad Driscoll 2-26 off 8, Tom Pearce 2-30 off 6.5) at Carmichael 2.
Minor Semi-Final
Creeks 10/170 (Macauley Johnsson 43, Ash Borg 41, Fraser Wilson 35, Chad Solman 21, Eden Andrews 3-21 off 6, Chris Sowter 3-39 off 5) defeated Denman 8/160 (John Apps 49, Darren Allum 34, Hunter Ball 19, Allan Murphy 15, Daniel Wojcikewycz 2-13 off 4, Fraser Wilson 2-30 off 8) at Denman Oval.
Third Grade
Major Semi-Final
Valley vs Hotel Cessnock at Howe Park washed out.
Minor Semi-Final
Greta-Branxton 0/84 (Nigel Charnock 42no, Ben Lahey 30no) defeated Wine Country 6/211 (Reef Cato-Symonds 48, Lachlan Eather 31, Martin Ashton 31, Brodey Saunders 29no, Tom Vaughan 28, Jason Varley 2-52 off 8, Jack Yule 2-13 off 3) at Allandale via Duckworth Lewis after the match was abandoned in the second innings.
Fourth Grade - Final Round
Greta-Branxton 2/112 (Cooper Dye 49, Henry Beverley 34no, Sam Dagg 21, Michael Read 1-27 off 5) defeated Piranhas 10/111 (Craig Beer 67no, Blake Campbell 3-8 off 3.1, Henry Beverley 2-17 off 7, Peter Watson 2-30 off 7).
Hotel Cessnock 3/160 (Dylan Stoker 75no, Matt Blake 53no, Graham Stoker 19, Glenn Mchugh 2-26 off 5) defeated Supporters 10/157 (Isaac Minter 44, Kane Jordan 25, Aaron Field 20no, Luke Smith 20, David Scott 16, Dylan Stoker 3-11 off 8, Nick Wallace 3-34 off 7, Karl Capararo 2-29 off 5).
Wine Country bye.
Points Tables - Final Standings
First Grade Greta-Branxton 54, Valley/JPC 51, Piranhas/Bellbird 49, PCH 39, Wine Country 30, Creeks 16, Glendon 15.
Second Grade Bellbird 69, JPC 63, Denman 57, Creeks 48, Greta-Branxton 39, Piranhas 30, Wine Country 24, Glendon/PCH 6.
Third Grade Valley 45, Hotel Cessnock 45#, Wine Country 42 Greta-Branxton 39, Piranhas 33, JPC 30, Denman 12.
# Lost points 18/11/23 for playing unregistered player
Fourth Grade Wine Country 48, Greta-Branxton 42, Hotel Cessnock 42, Supporters 36, Piranhas 12.
Finals - Week 2 (1:00pm start)
First Grade
Preliminary Final
Valley/JPC (2nd) vs Piranhas/Bellbird (3rd) at Howe Park.
Second Grade
Preliminary Final
Bellbird (2nd) vs Creeks (4th) at Carmichael 1.
Loser eliminated, winner to take on JPC in Grand Final.
Third Grade
Preliminary Final
Hotel Cessnock (2nd) vs Greta-Branxton (4th) at Drain Oval.
Loser eliminated, winner to take on Valley in Grand Final.
Fourth Grade
Qualifying Final 1
Wine Country (1st) vs Supporters (4th) at Allandale.
Qualifying Final 2
Greta-Branxton (2nd) vs Hotel Cessnock (3rd) at Miller 1.
Winner to Grand Final, Loser eliminated.
