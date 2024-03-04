Greta-Branxton defeat reigning champions Valley/JPC in major semi-final

In the minor semi-final played at Carmichael Park, Piranhas/Bellbird proved too good for PCH by five wickets on the Saturday. Chasing just 74 for victory, the Bellfish lost five wickets on the way to achieving the target just shy of the twenty-over drinks interval. Jason Orr led the way with 34, meanwhile Jake Daniels took 3-21 off 7 with the new ball for PCH.