The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Strikers start their season with a 4-nil win over Cessnock City Hornets

By Newsroom
Updated March 6 2024 - 10:50am, first published March 5 2024 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bittersweet moment as the Singleton Strikers farewelled local star Joseph Civello after his seven year stint at the club as he makes the move back to Queensland. Picture supplied
A bittersweet moment as the Singleton Strikers farewelled local star Joseph Civello after his seven year stint at the club as he makes the move back to Queensland. Picture supplied

Singleton Strikers kicked off their season in style when they took down Cessnock City Hornets 4-0 at Turner Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.