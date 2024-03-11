Gai Solman the 2024 Upper Hunter Woman of the Year

Congratulations to Singleton's Gail Solman who is the Upper Hunter Woman of the Year for 2024. The awards were announced in Sydney as part of International Women's Day last Friday.
The NSW Local Women of the Year are chosen by Members of Parliament and are recognised for their contribution to their local community.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell described Gail as a wonderful, bright, energetic woman well deserving of this wonderful honour.
She is best known for her passion and commitment to netball and especially the junior players. Gail played netball from the age of 12 but stepped into a coaching role when her daughter Tracey started playing. She has now been a successful coach for more than 40 years.
She coaches representative teams every year including the 12-14 years. She has assisted opens coaches as well as the NET-SET-GO program.Gail has coached many Singleton Heights Public School netball teams with two making it the state finals.
Gail is adored by all her players and the Singleton Netball Association is indebted to her commitment and dedication to the sport.
Among her other achievements are being inducted in 2019 to the Singleton Wambo Hall of Fame
Gail worked at Singleton Lone Pine Barracks for many years on the telephone exchange.
She also volunteered with Family Insight for a couple of years, supporting young mums raising their children.
Her list of netball roles:
