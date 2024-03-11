The Singleton Argus
Gai Solman the 2024 Upper Hunter Woman of the Year

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated March 11 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:42pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns, Upper Hunter Women of the Year Gail Solman and Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell. Picture supplied
NSW Premier Chris Minns, Upper Hunter Women of the Year Gail Solman and Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell. Picture supplied

Congratulations to Singleton's Gail Solman who is the Upper Hunter Woman of the Year for 2024. The awards were announced in Sydney as part of International Women's Day last Friday.

Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

