Funds available for community projects in Bulga and Milbrodale

Locals with ideas for projects, services or upgrades that will benefit the community of Bulga and Milbrodale are being invited to apply for funds to make them a reality.
The next round of the Mount Thorley Warkworth Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) Funding Program opens this week, giving residents, groups, and organisations with ideas for sustainable community projects the opportunity to have them funded.
Mount Thorley Warkworth VPA Community Committee chairperson and Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said the program was a great way for locals to access funding for projects that would benefit their community.
"We've seen a great number of projects supported by the VPA since it was established in 2017, projects that serve to improve the lives of the residents of Bulga and its surrounding villages," she said.
"This funding program is a proactive approach to recognising the importance of mining but also minimising its impact in areas directly affected by mining activities, like Bulga.
"It supports projects that increase economic growth and productivity in our communities affected by mining, and achieve positive outcomes like improved living standards, health and wellbeing and liveability.
"The program has previously funded renovations to Bulga Community Centre and Milbrodale Public School, the installation of a dump point and exercise equipment at Bulga Recreation Ground, an electronic message board for the town, plus many more fantastic projects.
"I'd encourage anyone with an idea for project, whether it's upgrading public amenities, introducing or funding a program or service in the community, or even if you're a sporting group in need of support, to apply for funding through the VPA."
The Mount Thorley Warkworth VPA Funding Program is available for one off or ongoing projects that will have a positive and lasting impact in the communities of Bulga and Milbrodale.
Applications are open from Friday 15 March to Monday 15 April. Once closed, the proposed projects will be available for community feedback on Council's website. The successful projects will be notified in June 2024.
For more information about the Mount Thorley Warkworth VPA Funding Program, the funding parameters or to apply go to www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/mtwvpa
