Singleton's Dyson Motorsports wins second Australian speedway title

Singleton's Dyson Motorsports has claimed one of Australian Motorsport's most prestigious titles by winning the 82nd running of the Australian Speedcar Championship at the Perth Motorplex Speedway on Saturday night.
Team owners Sean and Felicity Dyson imported Californian hotshoe Justin Grant to pilot the Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions Speedcar specifically for the event, while also employing another Californian, Jade Avedisian who secured the second spot on the podium to score a Dyson Motorsports double.
"This is the biggest race in our nation for Midgets" Dyson said, using the American colloquial term for what is known as Speedcars in Australia.
"The quality of the field is always elevated for the Australian Title, but when you add in the talent in Western Australia, plus a handful of really fast Americans and a really quick Kiwi at a world class facility, you know it's going to be tough to win, and that's what we love."
"I always get nervous, and at the start of the night, I wasn't so sure if we had the cars to beat, but as we came closer to the final, the confidence in the whole team lifted and I really felt like we could be on to something, and then Justin and Jade just did everything right to claim a one-two finish for us."
The win is the second Australian Title for the team, after securing the 2020 Title with Carson Macedo at Warrnambool's Premier Speedway.
