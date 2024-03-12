Piranhas/Bellbird defeated Valley/JPC in preliminary final thriller

Piranhas/Bellbird will take on minor premiers Greta-Branxton in the First Grade Coalfields Cup Cricket premiership decider this Saturday at Miller Park.
The competition's newest joint venture club booked its place in the big dance following a four-run preliminary final win in what was a thrilling finish to end defending premiers Valley/JPC's aspirations of going back-to-back at Howe Park last Saturday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Bellfish scrambled to a modest 150 after being bowled out in the 37th over. Joey Barber held the innings together with a timely 45 in the middle order, with Matt Hopley (27), skipper Joey Main (22) and club secretary Rob Drage (20) making starts. Luke Dempster (2-23 off 6), Tristan Muir (2-40 off 7), Archit Bele (2-28 off 7) and Brandon Carman (2-9 off 4.1) all picked up a brace of wickets each for the home side.
Docked two overs due to a slow rate bowling first, Valley/JPC got off to a solid start, losing their first wicket with 48 runs already on the board. But a massive turning point was the loss of their x-factor man Isaac Barry when he spooned a miss-timed drive to cover for 13. Wickets fell at regular intervals following this, and down to the final over of the match they required 12 for victory. Down to the final ball they required 4 for a tie, with Mewa Jeetarwal who had made a fine 38 making good contact but could not beat the man at deep mid-wicket, and he was run out coming back for the second run.
Kye Dann also made 38 at the top of the order, with opening partner Brandon Carman making 19. Billy Orr was the pick of the Bellfish attack with 2-26 off 7, with Aaron Zechel picking up vital wickets in his 2-35 off 5.
The Second Grade preliminary final was a bit lop-sided as Bellbird took advantage of their second crack at a grand final berth by trouncing Creeks by 118 runs at Carmichael Park.
Bellbird amassed a healthy 5-229 from their forty overs after being sent in to bat. An opening stand of 121 between Shannon Attewell (77) and Jon Schatz (61) laid the platform, with Stef Durie given the green light to free up his arms as he blasted 61 from just 35 deliveries. Joey Millington (12no) happily watched the onslaught from the other end. Chris Unicomb (2-22 off 8) and Fraser Wilson (2-47 off 8) picked up a couple of wickets each for the visiting side.
Creeks struggled to gain any sort of momentum in reply due to the loss of regular wickets, and they were eventually all out in the 25th over for 111. Wilson (56) capped a fine all-round game with a fighting half century, with Adam Morris providing some support with 18no. Brett Pitkin bowled beautifully for the home side with 4-24 off 8, with Attewell also completing a fine all-round day at the office with 2-31 off 6. Jack Swift (2-30 off 4.2) was the other wicket taker.
This sets up a great showdown for the purists as last season's CDCA champions take on last year's SDCA champions.
Hotel Cessnock made it through to the decider following a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Greta-Branxton at Drain Oval. Greta-Branxton were sent in to bat first, and were dismissed in the 38th over for 102. Andrew Taylor was their best with 26, with Ben Regan (19) and Nigel Charnock (18) the only other batsmen to reach double figures. Matt Bullen was the pick of the Mongrels attack with 3-17 off 8, with Dave Cooper (2-19 off 8), Heath Cameron (2-26 off 8) and Ashton Williams (2-13 off 5.3) all combining nicely to keep a lid on things.
The home side had little dramas reeling in the target inside 29 overs in reply, losing just the three wickets on the way. Rob Jordan carried his bat with an unbeaten 43, receiving great support from district treasurer Jordan Field (31no) and Ben Rowlands (15). Taylor completed a good all-round game for Greta-Branxton, taking 2-24 off 5 in a well-beaten side.
Hotel Cessnock also won through to the fourth grade decider following a nail-biting 8-run win over Greta-Branxton in the qualifying semi-final played at Miller Park no.1. They managed to defend their 96 total after being sent in to bat. Graham Stoker was their best with 25, with Sam Russell (19) and skipper Matt Blake and Harry Ward (12-apiece) making starts. Greta-Branxtnon's Henry Beverley was their best with the two-piece, bagging 4-16 off 8, with Peter Watson (2-12 off 5.2) and Ash Waters (2-6 off 4) chipping in with a couple each.
The match remained evenly poised throughout the Blues run-chase, with the wicket of Beverley for a well-made 50 to cap a fine all-round game proving to be a telling moment in the match. The home side were dismissed in the 30th over just 9 runs shy of the target, with skipper Zac Watkins making 17. Blake's spell of 5-29 off 8 proved to be the difference in the end, with Dylan Stoker (2-25 off 8) and Karl Capararo (2-19 off 4.5) offering support.
They will take on minor premiers Wine Country who comfortably accounted for Supporters by six wickets in the other qualifying semi-final played at Allandale.
Chasing just 65 for victory, the Wood Ducks achieved this in the 13th over after losing four wickets. Skipper Mark Hollis (29no), Myles Crosdale (19no) and Matt Hollis (13) did enough to ensure they get a crack at making it back-to-back titles. Scott Minter picked up 3-18 off five for Supporters.
Earlier in the afternoon, Kobe Minter (30) and Jamie Butt (14) were Supporters' best willowmen in their total of 64, with Tobias Shields (3-13 off 4), Gary Rauber (2-9 off 4) and Chris O'Neill (2-13 off 4) being the best of the Wood Duck attack.
Grand Final Fixtures (1:00pm start)
First Grade
Greta-Branxton (1st) vs Piranhas/Bellbird (3rd) at Miller 1.
Second Grade
Bellbird (1st) vs JPC (2nd) at Howe Park.
Third Grade
Valley (1st) vs Hotel Cessnock (3rd) at Cook 3.
Fourth Grade
Wine Country (1st) vs Hotel Cessnock (3rd) at Allandale.
Coalfields Cup Grand Final Preview
Greta-Branxton (1st) vs Piranhas/Bellbird (3rd)
at Miller Park Branxton, 1:00pm start Saturday 16th March, 2024.
Head to head this season: Played 2, Greta-Branxton 1, Abandoned 1.
Greta-Branxton
Last Season: Runner Up
Captain: Joey Butler
Premierships: CDCA Four (2004-05, 2007-08, joint 2013-14, 2020-21), Coalfields Cup One (joint 2021-22).
Line Up: Mark Bercini, Connor Thomson, Joey Butler, Nathan Holz, Josh Dagg, Chris Murray, Brent Watson, Jace Lawson, Danial Foster, Jamie Moore, Jack Knight (wk), Patrick Andrews, Reuben Andrews.
Key Three: Joey Butler, Jace Lawson, Patrick Andrews
X-Factor: Connor Thomson
Piranhas/Bellbird
Last Season: N/A
Captain: Joey Main/Luke Sweeney
Premierships: N/A
Line Up: Rob Drage, Joey Main, Jason Orr, Mark Crowfoot, Aaron Duffie, Joey Barber, Matt Hopley, Aaron Zechel, James Collins (wk), Luke Sweeney, Aaron Sweeney, Billy Orr.
Key Three: Rob Drage, Jason Orr, Billy Orr
X-Factor: Matt Hopley
Bottom Line: In what has been a great second season of full home-and-away games in the seven-team Coalfields Cup competition, this Saturday's big showdown will see the two heavyweights from the Cessnock side of the joint competition slugging it out for bragging rights.
Minor Premiers Greta-Branxton will be desperate to claim back the trophy after its heart-breaking 2-run loss to Valley/JPC in last year's decider.
They were first through to the big dance after an emphatic 54-run in the major semi-final against Valley/JPC a fortnight ago.
Piranhas/Bellbird on the other hand have come from third place to book their spot in the big one after they ended Valley/JPC's campaign by 4 runs in last weekend's epic preliminary final at Howe Park.
Greta-Branxton will look to skipper Joey Butler to lead from the front with the bat, along with Connor Thomson and dogged middle-order man Chris Murray. Jace Lawson has had a stellar year with the four-piece, mixing it up between pace and spin and taking regular wickets. He will play a key role when the Blues are in the field, along with young seamer Patrick Andrews who has evolved into a more than competent first change bowler.
Meanwhile newly joint venture Piranhas/Bellbird will look to build their innings on the back of stalwarts Rob Drage and Jason Orr, along with skipper Joey Main and Joey Barber. Speedster Billy Orr will be looking to restrict runs early with the new ball, paving the way for their X-factor Matt Hopley to weave his magic with the aging ball.
Picturesque Miller Park will be the stage for this much anticipated match, and all cricketing fans are encouraged to come out and watch what should be a great contest between these two sides. Greta-Branxton will start start slight favourites having defeated their Bellfish counterparts in their one and only meeting this season to eventually take the minor shield, however the newest joint venture will be looking to mirror the efforts of Valley/JPC by taking the Coalfields Cup home in their first season.
