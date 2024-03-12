Piranhas/Bellbird defeated Valley/JPC in preliminary final thriller

Docked two overs due to a slow rate bowling first, Valley/JPC got off to a solid start, losing their first wicket with 48 runs already on the board. But a massive turning point was the loss of their x-factor man Isaac Barry when he spooned a miss-timed drive to cover for 13. Wickets fell at regular intervals following this, and down to the final over of the match they required 12 for victory. Down to the final ball they required 4 for a tie, with Mewa Jeetarwal who had made a fine 38 making good contact but could not beat the man at deep mid-wicket, and he was run out coming back for the second run.