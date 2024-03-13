Warbirds over Scone celebrates its 40th event

In 1983, Australian aviation legend and Hall of Fame member Col Pay put on an event at Scone Airport, now four decades later, Warbirds Over Scone proudly announces its 2024 event.
Over the past 40 years, the event has evolved into a spectacular showcase of historic and modern warbirds, drawing enthusiasts and families from across the region, and across the nation.
This year, Warbirds Over Scone promises an extraordinary celebration of history, innovation, and a spectacular showcase of flight over a two-day event at Scone Airport, March 23 and 24.
An event for the whole family, children and parents alike will marvel at aerobatic performances from skilled stunt pilots who push the boundaries of possibility, showcasing incredible agility and precision.
Internationally recognised aerobatic pilot, Paul Bennet is thrilled to be taking to the skies at Warbirds Over Scone, stating "this event has been an essential part of Australia's warbird legacy, and I am honoured to be part of its 40th anniversary.
"The event won't just commemorate the evolution of aviation, but showcase some of the most iconic warbirds and pilots in Australia to date."
Attendees can expect a weekend of full-throttle family entertainment including hair-raising aerobatics, historical warbirds, amusement rides, local markets, delicious street food, display cars, helicopter rides and so much more.
In marking the 40-year legacy of warbird airshows in Australia, enthusiasts, families and community members are warmly invited to attend the iconic anniversary celebration of Warbirds Over Scone.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.warbirdsoverscone.com.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.