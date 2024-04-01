Thank-you for your leadership: Bruce Ambrose retires from Fire & Rescue

Last week Bruce Ambrose turned off his pager and hung up his fireman's helmet as a new era begins for him and his family and Singleton Fire & Rescue Station 444.
After 26 years as a retained firefighter at the local station he is now embracing retirement along with a regular full night's sleep.
As the local station's captain Bruce has been the face of that organisation as it campaigned for new equipment, upgraded facilities and tried to attract new recruits.
During his time as fire captain he has welcomed the first female firefighters to the station and overseen the work to build new change-rooms in a heritage building.
He has attended fires, accidents and all manner of rescues plus of course cooking the sausages each year for the Fire & Rescue open day.
In their social media post his crew said the leadership, knowledge and experience that Bruce has passed on over the years has been invaluable.
"His team at Singleton Fire & Rescue along with the entire Singleton community would like to thank him for his service and dedication. We are sad to see him go but happy for what his next chapter may bring.
"A special mention to his beautiful wife Kerry for all her love and support over the years, as we all know it is the fire fighters partners and families that do it the toughest."
In the last decade one of the most difficult and tragic fires they attended was the one that occurred in the early hours of 27 June 2019 at Britliffe Close.
In extremely dangerous conditions, three firefighters entered the property to conduct a search and rescue while other firefighters commenced attacking the blaze.
Two children, twin five-year-old girls, were rescued from the property but tragically lost their lives a short time later. A third child, an 11-year-old boy, was located deceased inside the home after the fire was extinguished. The mother and another child, an 8-year-old girl, managed to escape the home but suffered burns and smoke inhalation.
Those firefighters who attended that fatal house fire gathered in Singleton at the 444 fire station in July 2022 for a special ceremony to recognise their courageous actions.
At that ceremony Bruce said "We love what we do but its moments like this that we realise we can only do our job thanks to the support of our families," he said.
"They should be recognised for their wonderful support." He also commended his crew on their efforts to save the family members.
Bruce along with the new captain, the former Deputy Captain Jon Deaves, both received a Unit Commendation for Meritorious Service for their work at the Britliffe Close fire.
