Eccles finds form to win A Grade with 39 points at Branxton

Calm conditions greeted the field in Saturday's stableford event. Steve Eccles bounced back to form and won A grade with a very good 39 points, four ahead of his playing partner and ever consistent Robert Biles on 35 points.
Alex Greenway took out third place with 33 points, and he had an incredible near miss while taking out the nearest the pin on the 9th hole.
From all reports, Alex's tee shot landed just short of the flagstick, bounced up and hit it, dropped down next to the hole, hit the flagstick a second time before stopping just 25cm from the hole - almost a great hole in one!
David Hodges was heard to say that he had a "lucky day" while compiling 40 points to win B grade and have the best score of the day.
Robert Hale was clearly relaxed after his Cook Islands holiday to take out second place with 36 points, while Neil Jordan had a steady 34 points to be on the podium two weeks in a row.
Gary Walsh had the best score in C grade with a strong 37 points. John Bowen had a pleasing 36 points to place second, with Steven Primmer taking out third place with 34 points.
Ian Howell's great shot on the 13th hole to 48cm would claim shot of the day, but after what happened on the 9th hole Ian will have to settle for an honourable mention.
Neil Jordan and Steve Eccles were the other nearest the pin winners, while Robert "Shirl" Miller finished off a tough day on the course with a great shot to win the Pro NTP.
Richie Turnbull's tee shot on the 2nd was the "how did that happen?" shot of the day, as his tee shot managed to go under the railings on both sides of the bridge then roll up onto the fairway. I
t was great to have the new 8th green in play for the first time, with many players finding out straight away that there will be some quick putts from the top tier when the hole is located on the bottom tier.
A Grade Winner: Steve Eccles 39 pts 2nd: Robert Biles 35 pts 3rd: Alex Greenway 33 pts
B Grade Winner: David Hodges 40 pts 2nd: Robert Hale 36 pts 3rd: Neil Jordan 34 pts
C Grade Winner: Gary Walsh 37 pts 2nd: John Bowen 36 pts 3rd: Steven Primmer 34 pts
The pairs knockout, sponsored by Mitchell Olsen at Urban Real Estate, starts next week (6/4/24). Entries for the knockout are now closed.
Next Saturday 6 April, the club is hosting a Sports Trivia Night. The night starts at 7ppm and costs $10 per head with 8 people per table. Normal Trivia conditions apply and there will be a special question worth a cool $500. Book a table through the club on 49381421.
