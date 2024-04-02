The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Eccles finds form to win A Grade with 39 points at Branxton

By Steve Ross
April 3 2024 - 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calm conditions greeted the field in Saturday's stableford event. Steve Eccles bounced back to form and won A grade with a very good 39 points, four ahead of his playing partner and ever consistent Robert Biles on 35 points.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.