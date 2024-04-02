The Singleton Argus
Transition for AGL's energy power site in the Upper Hunter

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated April 3 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 10:31am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking during his visit to Liddell power station last week.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking during his visit to Liddell power station last week.

With the distinct twin smoke stacks in the background Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, told those gathered at Liddell power station last week, that the site had the potential to employ more people manufacturing solar panels than it did when it was a fully operational coal fired electricity generator.

Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

