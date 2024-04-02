Transition for AGL's energy power site in the Upper Hunter

With the distinct twin smoke stacks in the background Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, told those gathered at Liddell power station last week, that the site had the potential to employ more people manufacturing solar panels than it did when it was a fully operational coal fired electricity generator.
Liddell ceased producing electricity in April 2023.
Unveiling a $1 billion program to transform our virtual total reliance on imported solar panels the Prime Minister said the first steps towards making Australian solar panels will take place at AGL's Liddell site.
Federal Government says its Solar Sunshot program will supercharge Australia's ambition to become a renewable energy super power at home and abroad.
"I want a future made in Australia. And I want a future made in our regions. Places like the Hunter that have powered our nation for more than a century will power our future," Mr Albanese said.
"We have every metal and critical mineral necessary to be a central player in the net zero transformation, and a proven track record as a reliable energy producer and exporter.
"We can also invest in strategic manufacturing capability, particularly in components critical to the energy and economic transition, like solar panels."
"Historically, Australia has been good at going from the mining pit to port, and long may this continue. But the Australian Government will also invest in the path from pit to panels and capture more value for our economy and workforce."
With Liddell power station now decommissioned and awaiting approval for its dismantling AGL workers present at the announcement were keen to hear from the PM and their company about the future of the site.
AGL Managing Director and CEO, Damien Nicks, said AGL and innovative solar technology company, SunDrive, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the development of a solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing facility at AGL's future Hunter Energy Hub.
He said the MOU has the potential to help create a new solar manufacturing industry in Australia.
"Our vision for the Hunter Energy Hub is to create a low carbon integrated energy hub - designed with circular economy principles - that brings together industries that can make a positive contribution to the energy transition, including renewable energy generation, grid-scale batteries, green advanced manufacturing, and associated industries." he said.
SunDrive founder and CEO, Vince Allen, said: "We are excited to be working with AGL, one of the country's largest solar distributors and installers, to bring world-leading Australian made solar to Australian rooftops through an offtake agreement. SunDrive is exploring the opportunity of a facility at AGL's Hunter Energy Hub thanks to the vision, skills and workforce of the region that are critical to achieving Australia's renewable energy ambitions."
SunDrive developed the world's most efficient commercial-size solar cell in 2021.
Commenting on the AGL and SunDrive developments and the Sun Shot program Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen said there had been a great many telephone conversations to see this agreement reach fruition.
He said it was expected to see the manufacturing of Australian made solar panels by 2026.
This agreement is the latest partnership AGL has signed as the company transforms the Liddell Power Station and Bayswater Power Station sites into a low carbon integrated energy hub, following the closure of Liddell Power Station in April 2023, and taking its final investment decision on the 500 MW two-hour grid-scale Liddell battery in December 2023.
