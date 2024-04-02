Transition for AGL's energy power site in the Upper Hunter

SunDrive founder and CEO, Vince Allen, said: "We are excited to be working with AGL, one of the country's largest solar distributors and installers, to bring world-leading Australian made solar to Australian rooftops through an offtake agreement. SunDrive is exploring the opportunity of a facility at AGL's Hunter Energy Hub thanks to the vision, skills and workforce of the region that are critical to achieving Australia's renewable energy ambitions."