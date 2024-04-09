The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Singleton Council now offers a home recycling service for residents

By Newsroom
April 9 2024 - 7:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's Waste Services Technical Officer Michelle Willis and Waste Management Facility Supervisor Rod Perry. Picture supplied
Council's Waste Services Technical Officer Michelle Willis and Waste Management Facility Supervisor Rod Perry. Picture supplied

Singleton Council is stepping up its commitment to sustainability, offering a new on-demand home recycling service to residents in partnership with RecycleSmart.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.