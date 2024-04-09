Singleton Council now offers a home recycling service for residents

Soft plastics will be converted into materials that can be used for roads, outdoor furniture and fencing, while electronic waste can potentially become asphalt, concrete building materials, new batteries and more. Toys, books and wearable clothes will be donated to local charities and op shops, while unwearable items get diverted to programs by vetted partners to recover and create new fibres. Other problem waste, such as batteries and lightbulbs, will be recycled through facilities capable of processing them.