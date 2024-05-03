What makes AUD one of the most stable currencies worldwide?

The uninformed layperson may assume the United States has the strongest dollar.



Yet, the Australian dollar is also quite desirable among forex traders. While the 'land down under' is the smallest continent, it boasts many advantages that make the Aussie a highly stable currency.



Stable currencies aren't always the most valuable but have a long track record of minor fluctuations, making them robust for trading and investment purposes.



Let's learn more about the Australian dollar before discovering why it's in the exclusive bracket of stable currencies.

Brief overview of the Australian dollar

The Australian dollar is the legal tender or currency Australia and its external territories have traded with since February 1966.



It uses the symbols AUD, A$, or AU$ to differentiate it from other dollar currencies.

Australia's central bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, manages the supply and monetary policies around the Aussie.



The Aussie is currently the sixth-most traded currency (controlling about 6 per cent of the forex market) and among the top 10 most-held global reserve currencies.

Let's examine the five key factors that make the Australian dollar reliable.

Interest rates

Interest rates are one of the critical drivers of foreign currency exchange rates.



The Australian dollar's interest rate has increased noticeably since November 2020, from 0.10 per cent to 4.35 per cent.



This hawkish behavior often increases a currency's value by curbing inflation and attracting foreign investment.

Australia's interest rate is relatively high compared to the interest rates of other well-traded currencies like the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen.



Speaking of the former, JPY continues to have negative interest rates.

Carry trading is when traders swap a low-yielding currency for a high-yielding currency. Here is an example of a carry trading platform for Australia and Japan.



Hence, investors with yen can save this currency in Aussie for a decent interest difference.



This exchange remains prominent due to Australia's economic ties with Asia and the Asia-Pacific.

Many regard Asia as one of the fastest-growing regions worldwide. The continent's demand for Australia's natural resources only benefits the Aussie's sustained rise.

Hub for desirable commodities

Only a few countries rival the geology of 'Oz.' Its land naturally contains several prized commodities, such as iron, coal, uranium, nickel, oil, and gold.



Hence, mining is one of Australia's key economic contributors and exports.



Many commodities will be denominated in AUD, and importers must use the currency to bring these resources into their countries.



The greater the demand for commodities, the stronger the Australian dollar becomes in value. Some experts even refer to the Aussie as a 'commodity currency.'

Prosperous economy

Australia is one of the wealthiest nations worldwide, with a flourishing mixed economy.



The country has the 14th-largest economy with a Gross Domestic Product of $1.69 trillion.



The region's most significant wealth driver industry-wise (besides mining) include finance, manufacturing, construction, health, and education.



The unemployment rate in Australia is currently 4.1 per cent, an impressively low figure in the G20 and globally.



Moreover, the World Bank regards the land down under as a high-income economy with a gross national income per capita well above the global average.



These economics maintain a consistently high demand for the Aussie domestically and abroad.

Forward-thinking governance

The Australian administration promotes a trustworthy and transparent governance system with highly competent and qualified public servants.



Aside from interest rates, this government offers favourable policies that benefit its economy.



The first is the low debt.



Australia is among only nine nations with an AAA rating from the three major credit rating agencies (Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch).



Ultimately, countries with low debt have exceptional financial footing.



This starkly contrasts Australia's volatile counterparts in the forex market, such as America, the United Kingdom, and many European countries.



Another policy that boosts Australia's economy is its relatively low tax rates compared to other high-income countries. This makes it an attractive destination for foreign businesses to have regional offices.



Finally, the Australian dollar has a floating exchange rate which is determined by the demand for, and supply of, Australian dollars in the foreign exchange market.

Australia's significance in financial markets

According to the 2023 Benchmark Report by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission:

Oz boasts $2.2 trillion in assets under management, the fifth highest in the world.

Australia has the 11th-largest stock exchange globally.

The Global Financial Centres Index for 2023 put Australia's capital city, Sydney, among the 'broad and deep global leaders' in international financial centres.

The Aussie as a gem of a currency

Ultimately, a currency is only as healthy as the country behind it, and Australia is in a healthy position.



Currency will always be influenced by factors such as the nation's monetary policies, commodity exports, prosperous economy, status as a financial hub, and governance.



It will be interesting to watch the evolution of value of the Australian dollar in years to come.



It could even eclipse those ahead of it in the future, like the Chinese renminbi and British pound sterling.