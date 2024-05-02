The Singleton Argus
Complete Singleton Rodeo achieves a sell-out crowd and record entries

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 2 2024 - 11:18am, first published 11:11am
Kempsey's Levi Ward enjoyed two wins at the rodeo the U18 Saddle Bronc and the Novice Bull Ride. Picture Jody Adams Photography
Judd Thomas from Glendonbrook won the 8-U11 Mini Bull Ride. Picture Jody Adams Photography
The 2024 Complete Parts Singleton Rodeo attracted a record number of entries, 445 in total, and the crowd attendance was a sell-out as perfect autumn weather on Saturday saw many families enjoying all the spills and thrills of the cowboys and cowgirls.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

