Teenagers riding an e-bike injured in collision with a car on Bridgman Road

On Thursday 2 May about 6.15pm two teenage boys aged 13 and 15 were on an e-bike were crossing Bridgman Road, Hunterview.
The younger of the boys was riding on the bike's handlebars with no helmet, the older boy was wearing a helmet.
They rode into the path of a south bound car and the driver was unable to avoid a collision.
The 13 year old was conveyed to Singleton Hospital with minor injuries and was later released.
The 15 year old sustained a head injury which was initially thought to be serious. He was airlifted from Singleton District Hospital to John Hunter Hospital and transferred to ICU where he was sedated.
Last update on his condition was that he is stable and the head injury is not as serious as first thought.
Ambulance, general duties and Highway Patrol police were on the scene.
Forensic Serviced examine the scene as a precaution when the injuries were thought to be serious.
