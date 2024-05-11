Applications are now open for Glencore Coal's 2025 Apprenticeship Program

Looking for a trade career associated with the coal mining industry then Glencore Coal's apprenticeship program might suit your career path.
Senior high school students or those who have recently completed Years 10-12 can now apply for the 2025 apprenticeship program offered by the mining giant.
The comprehensive four-year program offers aspiring individuals the opportunity to develop their skills, gain practical experience, and build a solid foundation for their careers.
Commencing in January 2025, successful candidates will receive a nationally recognized trade qualification, enjoy strong career pathways, and earn a competitive salary whilst developing their skills.
Featuring a mix of onsite, offsite, and TAFE training, program participants will also have the opportunity to explore regional New South Wales, with positions available across Glencore Coal operations in the Hunter Valley and Mudgee Regions.
Stella De Best, Human Resources Manager for Glencore Coal, said the Glencore Apprenticeship Program provides a unique blend of hands-on learning, industry exposure, and career growth.
"As participants immerse themselves in real-world experiences, they not only acquire technical skills but also develop essential soft skills in communication, teamwork, and leadership," she said.
"At Glencore, we believe in investing in our talent, and our Apprenticeship Program serves as an entry point for aspiring trade persons to learn, contribute, and thrive in a supportive and challenging environment."
Our New South Wales operations are seeking applicants for a range of roles, including:
Candidates must have completed at least year 10 by the end of 2024 to be considered for the apprenticeship program. Mature age candidates are encouraged to apply.
Applications are open from Monday May to Sunday 2 June. For more information and to apply, visit Glencore.com.au/apprenticeships.
