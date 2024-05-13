Taylah Gentzen's 'addiction' to boxing sees her win two national titles

Taylah Gentzen has achieved a number of firsts both in her professional career in the Australian Defence Force and in her chosen sporting field of boxing.
Gentzen made history as the first woman to complete the initial infantry training course at Singleton's Lone Pine Barracks, School of Infantry in 2016.
And for the past four years, the now Corporal Gentzen, has been serving as a physical training instructor at that school.
Before joining the ADF Gentzen had become in her words 'addicted to' the sport of boxing.
"I was going through a rough period in my life and a friend said come down to the gym and do some boxing. At that time not many females boxed like they do today but the friend was right as time spent in the ring proved positive for me and I became addicted to the sport," she said.
Now with 14 years of experience under her belt, she recently transitioned to the professional circuit.
Last year, she achieved a remarkable feat by clinching both the Australian Lightweight professional title and the Australian Welterweight amateur title in the same year-an unprecedented achievement.
She said the ADF were very supportive of her boxing career allowing her to train at an elite level including trying out for the Tokyo Olympic boxing team while based at Holsworthy.
Boxing has also proved to play an important role in her army career.
"The mindset training that is required to box at an elite amateur and professional level helps me in my day to day work training soldiers," she said.
"You have a greater understanding of your fitness level and the mindset needed to achieve your best in the ring and that can be transferred to the work I do with the ADF."
Asked if the recruits show greater respect knowing her skills as a boxer she laughed saying its fitness skills they really respect.
Gentzen will have her next professional fight at the end of June in Melbourne for the WBA Oceania title against an opponent she describes as being very good.
She said the camaraderie between the female fighters was excellent despite the usual promoters hype.
Her training is based at Team Lantry Boxing in Kurri Kurri who she also described as playing a vital role in her career.
Gentzen has set her next challenge making the World Games for amateur boxers which will be held in October in Astana the capital of Kazakhstan.
