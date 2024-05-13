Singleton Council's mobile administration office heads to Branxton 6 June

Council is bringing its services straight to the community.
The next Council Kiosk mobile administration office will be held at Branxton Community Hall from 2-6pm on Thursday 6 June, giving residents a chance to talk with staff face-to-face, access services, learn what Council has planned for the next 12 months and to share their vision for the Singleton LGA for the next 10 years.
Nicole Rindal, Council's Acting Director Organisation and Community Capacity said the Branxton kiosk would give residents a firsthand opportunity to talk through the details of the new Operational Plan with staff and learn what services and facilities will be delivered by Council over the next financial year.
"Come and talk to us about what we have planned for the 2024/2025 financial year, from capital works projects to delivering greater sustainability outcomes and more, which will be on full display in Branxton," she said.
"Residents can also have their say on what they want to see in Singleton over the next decade and access a great range of other services that we'll be bringing with us.
"They will be able to pay their rates, ask questions, get planning and careers information, find out what's happening in their neighbourhood or what Council programs can benefit them and enjoy afternoon tea - all without having to leave their own community."
Children are also invited to head along where they can participate in activities and workshops, including a special Library Storytime.
Ms Rindal said Council staff have had many meaningful conversations with residents and gained valuable feedback at the Jerrys Plains and Broke kiosks in the past year and expected the same from the Branxton event.
"By taking our service straight into our communities rather than expecting them to come to us we can increase our residents' access to services, visibility of valuable information, build stronger relationships and we increase our ability to stay relevant to the community's needs and expectations," she said.
"I'd encourage all Singleton LGA residents living in Branxton and surrounds to come and see us on 6 June, have a chat, let us help you and tell you what we're doing in the community."
For more information about the Council Kiosk at Branxton Community Hall, 35 Bowen Street, Branxton, visit singleton.nsw.gov.au/councilkiosk
