The essential new-home builders' checklist

Thorough preparation and proactive management are the keys to turning your dream home into a reality without unnecessary stress. Picture Shutterstock

Undertaking the journey of building a new home is an exciting prospect that combines dreams with the tangible bricks and mortar of reality. It's a pathway paved with decisions, from initial design to the final touches that make a house a home.

If you want to keep your project on track while navigating the complexities of construction with ease, a comprehensive checklist can provide valuable structure. Here's a detailed guide crafted especially for you-future home builders of Australia-aiming to streamline your building process.

1 Establish your budget

First and foremost, set a realistic budget. Consider all possible expenses including:

Land cost

Construction

Landscaping

Interior decoration

Emergencies and unforeseen costs

Consult with financial advisers or mortgage brokers to secure financing that fits your financial scenario. Always include a buffer of at least 10 per cent to 15 per cent for unexpected expenses.

2 Choose the right location

The location of your new home affects not just the lifestyle but also the resale value. Research potential areas for local amenities, schools, transport links, and even sun exposure. Make sure the land you purchase aligns with your building plans and your future plans. Also, remember to check for any zoning restrictions.

3 Select your team

A reliable and experienced team can make a significant difference. Choose an architect, a builder, and other necessary professionals like a surveyor and a structural engineer who are not only licensed but also have good reviews and credible portfolios. Having the right team will help in avoiding costly mistakes and delays.

4 Design your dream home

Work closely with your architect to design a home that meets your needs, lifestyle, and budget. This phase should include detailed discussions on the layout, number of rooms, storage solutions, energy efficiency measures, and aesthetics.

Be clear about what is non-negotiable and where you can compromise to ensure that you create the home you want within any limitations.

Work closely with your architect to design a home that meets your needs and budget. Picture Shutterstock

5 Permissions and permits

Securing the right permissions and permits is a critical step in the construction process and cannot be overlooked. In Australia, every council area has unique requirements and it is vital to comply with these to ensure your build progresses without legal complications.

Building permits ensure that your planned structure meets the national and local building codes and safety standards. This process involves submitting detailed plans and receiving approval from a registered building surveyor who verifies that your plans are compliant.

Engaging permit expertise from the start will streamline the application process, avoid delays, and ensure that all aspects of your home-from the foundation to the roof-are designed with precision and care for the best possible outcomes.

This comprehensive approach to permits is not just about adhering to legalities; it's about paving the way for a smooth construction process that brings your dream home to life efficiently and effectively.

6 Detail your contract

It's always wise to have a legal expert review any contracts before signing. Ensure your building contract is clear and detailed. It should outline:

The project timeline

The payment schedule

The materials to be used

Clauses for handling additional costs or delays

7 Scheduling and timelines

Develop a realistic timeline with your builder. Understand the stages of construction, from site preparation to framing, plumbing, electrical work, and final inspections. Regular updates from your builder can help keep the project on schedule.

8 Consider the interior and exterior finishes

Deciding on finishes should happen early to avoid delays. This includes fixtures, fittings, paint colours, flooring options, and external elements like bricks and roofing materials. These choices should reflect your style while being functional.

9 Site visits

Regularly visit the site to monitor progress and ensure that the work complies with your specifications and quality standards. Organise formal inspections at critical phases of construction to confirm that everything is proceeding according to plan.

10 Prepare for the unexpected

Always be prepared for delays or unforeseen issues. Weather conditions, supply shortages, or changes in legislation can affect your schedule and budget. Flexibility and patience will be your best assets throughout this process.

11 Closing and handover

Once construction is complete, conduct a thorough walk-through with your builder. Check for any discrepancies or issues that need to be resolved before the final handover. Once satisfied, the final step is to receive the keys to your new home and move in!



By adhering to this checklist, you'll not only manage your building project more effectively but also have the tools to sit back and enjoy the process. Remember, thorough preparation and proactive management are the keys to turning your dream home into a reality without unnecessary stress.