Brush up your driving skills to better teach the learner drivers

Drivers with the task of teaching a teen to drive are being invited to brush up on their skills and gain the tools they need to ensure their learner feels safe and confident behind the wheel.
Singleton Council is teaming up with Transport for NSW to deliver the Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers workshop with the assistance of an accredited driving instructor to help improve the confidence and knowledge of supervising drivers.
The workshop will be held at Singleton Youth Venue on Wednesday 29 May from 6 - 8pm.
Nicole Rindal, Council's Acting Director Organisation and Community Capacity said supervisors of learner drivers had a crucial role to play in helping to make our roads safer for motorists and the workshop would help to provide a better understanding of the process.
"Teaching a young person to drive is a milestone in the lives of both the learner and supervisor, and one that comes with plenty of rewards but also some big responsibilities," she said.
"To take some of the stress out of the role of teaching a young person to drive, we're offering this free two-hour workshop to help refresh your knowledge of the road rules, review your own driving habits, and learn how to convey road information calmly and clearly with your learner."
Refreshments will be available on the night. Numbers are limited and bookings are essential: hvella@upperhunter.nsw.gov.au or phone 0429 072 078.
