Environmental water release from Glenbawn Dam to assist Bass migration

WaterNSW will be making an environmental water release from Glenbawn Dam to assist the migration of Australian Bass over Liddell Weir to spawn in the Hunter estuary.
Liddell Weir has been identified as a key fish barrier in the Hunter and there is currently only just enough flow over Liddell Weir for migration to occur naturally.
Assisting migration to occur every year will help to maintain a healthy population of Australian Bass in the Hunter River.
Is it expected ~18 GL will be debited from the Environmental Water Allowance (EWA) for this release - noting that the EWA is debited from the dam wall not the target location.
The peak flow at Liddell Weir will be ~1,400 ML/day (~5.5m local water depth) which will raise the current water level by approximately 200mm.
The University of Newcastle and Australasian Fish Passage Services have been engaged to conduct monitoring of this event, including before, during and after the release. Results will be shared when finalised.
The water release will start on Saturday 25th May and finish on Wednesday 12 June. These dates are subject to operational changes.
As per Section 29 of the Water Sharing Plan for the Hunter Regulated River Water Source 2016, EWA is credited with 20 gigalitres (GL) each water year (financial year) that can be used for the following purposes:
