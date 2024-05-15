Anger at decision to sell St James Anglican Church at Jerrys Plains

The community of Jerrys Plains are determined to continue the fight to prevent the sale of the village's historic St James Anglican Church.
Churches like St James, were once the centrepiece of our thriving rural villages, more than a place of worship, they were a community hub. Now the Newcastle Anglican Diocese says the church, that was been in recess, with no regular services held since mid 2017, is to be sold.
In a statement to the Singleton Argus the Diocese said: "We understand the community's sentiment when we close or stop using church buildings. However, the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle decided to close and sell the church and associated buildings following careful consideration and review of its property assets. The sale is part of our commitment to release further funds for mission and ministry. This includes funding redress to those who have been harmed within the life of the church."
In response to the Newcastle Diocese decision to sell the church the Jerrys Plains community has held a series of meetings to discuss how best to save the church that is classified by the National Trust.
The community have leased the church from the Diocese since the church was placed in recess.
The Parish of Jerrys Plains was established in 1844 and the foundation stone for the existing St James' Church was placed on November 9, 1875 by Catherine Pearse wife of William Pearse of 'Plashett' in the presence of Bishop Tyrrell. The Church was designed by celebrated architect John Horbury Hunt who also designed many famous buildings including Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral.
St James' Church is acknowledged as one of the John Horbury Hunt's best country churches. It was built by Oliver Saunders. Whilst this Church building was dedicated to St James on November 11th 1879, it would be finally completed debt free and consecrated by the Bishop of Newcastle, the Rev. Dr. Pearson on November 12th 1885.The Parish of Jerry Plains and Singleton were amalgamated becoming the Parish of Singleton -Jerrys Plains in 1979. The Church is an intricate part of the Jerrys Plains Historic Precinct.
Local residents Ian and Robyn Moore, who are longtime parishioners at St James, described the current situation as sad state of affairs to think that the Diocese is wanting to sell our St James Church at Jerry's Plains.
"A church that was donated to the community by our forefathers for worship, almost one hundred and fifty years ago.
"The heritage listed St James Church was the head church of the Jerry's Plains Parish.
"This church should be preserved for future generations not sold off to cover the costs of the wrong doings by past clergy and the coverups by others in the church. They are the ones that should, have their private assets sold up. Why our Church?"
Further west from Jerrys Plains is Doyles Creek ,where the timber built St Paul's Anglican Church and its adjoining cemetery, is the resting place for many of the local families
This church was deconsecrated ( June 2019) following its placing by the Singleton Anglican parish into recess in 2008. The church was placed on the market in 2019 but it is understood the building has yet to be sold.
The existing St. Pauls was built between 1910 and January 29th 1911 when it was dedicated by Bishop Stretch the Church of St Paul. It was built by Albert Frederick Stokes of Jerrys Plains with donated timber that was milled locally.
The Church stands on land granted by the Government for a church and rectory. The Church was considerably refurbished in 1981 by way of the Barry Family donation.
