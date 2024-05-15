St Catherine's students achieve impressive results

St Catherine's Catholic College students have been making their mark on the sporting fields.
This week at the Alan Tongue 10s tournament regional finals held in Tamworth the school's U14s team defeated Farrer Ag College and then St Josephs Aberdeen to be named regional champions. The team's coaches were Mel Jones and Cam Smith.
In soccer Gemma Campbell was goal keeper for the Diocesan Girls' Soccer team and impressed Polding selectors with her performances which culminated in her being selected as the goal keeper for the Polding team. Gemma will now play in the Polding team at the state championships in August.
And in AFL Owen Trickey, Macy Neyland and Quin Neyland have been in Wagga competing at the CCC AFL Championships. Owen's U15s team remained undefeated over the two days. Sisters, Macy and Quin both were in the U15s girls team and they have both been selected in the NSW CCC team that will compete at the NSW All Schools Carnival in June.
