Brett Hutley showing the way with an excellent 39 points at Branxton

With only a small number of players, the event was held across the field, with our greenkeeper Brett Hutley showing the way with an excellent 39 points. He had a great day on the par 3's taking out the NTP on the 13th and almost having a hole in one on the 18th after hitting the flagstick off the tee. Nick Wheeler had a well compiled 38 points to take second place, with an impressive score of 1 over par off the stick on the back nine certainly contributing to this fine score.

