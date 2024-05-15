Brett Hutley showing the way with an excellent 39 points at Branxton

Rain and a drenched yet playable course greeted dedicated golfers who took on Saturday's stableford event. As it turned out the back nine was played rain free, rewarding those who chose to take on the rain on the front nine.
With only a small number of players, the event was held across the field, with our greenkeeper Brett Hutley showing the way with an excellent 39 points. He had a great day on the par 3's taking out the NTP on the 13th and almost having a hole in one on the 18th after hitting the flagstick off the tee. Nick Wheeler had a well compiled 38 points to take second place, with an impressive score of 1 over par off the stick on the back nine certainly contributing to this fine score.
Murray Johanson found some form to take third place with 36 points from Andrew Keogh on a countback. Murray also took the NTP on the 11th and made the birdie putt on a difficult hole. Bob Biles showed how fickle golf can be. On the good side was chipping in for birdie on the 12th hole and then a great up and down for par on the 13th.
However, on the 14th hole he managed to spray his tee shot into the trees and subsequently lose his ball. He went back to the tee to try again, only for his next tee shot to hit the powerlines and a compulsory replay of the shot. 3rd time lucky as he got one to go where he wanted. In the only knockout match played today, Michael Carling defeated Robert Miller, meaning all round 2 singles matches have been completed.
Round 3 starts next week, while round 2 of the pairs knockout has also started.
Field: 19
Winner: Brett Hutley 39 pts
2nd: Nick Wheeler 38 pts
3rd: Murray Johanson 36 pts (c/b)
Nearest the Pins
2nd/11th: Murray Johanson 206cm 4th: Joe Bereza 351cm
9th/18th: Neil Bridge 441cm 13th: Brett Hutley 413cm
Balls: Andrew Keogh, Michael Carling, Richard Turnbull, Neil Bridge, Peter Mackenzie
Pro's NTP - Neil Bridge 441cm = $30 Pro shop Voucher
Upcoming Events
Next Saturday 18/5/24 is the club 2 man ambrose championships, with a daily event open to visitors and mixed teams.
The Branxton Open is on Sunday 16/6/24. Players should check the noticeboard in the club for other upcoming HRDGA events.
