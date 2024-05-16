Track maintenance next week to close lines from Kooragang to Muswellbrook

Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out maintenance and improvement works on the Hunter Valley network next week to maintain safety and reliability.
During the works, the line will be closed between Kooragang and Muswellbrook, and west to Ulan and north to Narrabri from 6:30am on Tuesday 21 May to 6:30am on Friday 24 May.
The shutdown is part of ARTC's annual maintenance program and is a significant investment in the network.
More than 1,000 maintenance activities will be completed, including ballasting, structure and track maintenance and vegetation control, which will keep the network running safely and efficiently.
ARTC crews will minimise the impact of the work wherever possible, including positioning light towers to shine away from residences, watering down work areas and limiting the number of machines operating at any one time.
Coaches and buses will replace NSW TrainLink services during the trackwork period and customers are encouraged to visit Transportnsw.info or call 13 22 32 for assistance in planning their journey.
Information on road closures or diversions and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
ARTC is reminding motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant for altered traffic conditions near the rail corridor, pay attention to signage and to obey all road rules at level crossings, with rail machinery and freight train movements still occurring on the adjacent rail lines.
Clinton Crump, Acting Group Executive, ARTC Operations, said "The Hunter Valley rail network requires regular maintenance to ensure that it continues to play a pivotal role in supporting vital links to the region's economic supply chain."
"These works are essential to maintain a high standard of safety and reliability."
"ARTC would like to thank the Hunter Valley community for its patience while these critical, long-term improvements take place."
