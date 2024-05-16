Mother's Day indoor 'picnic' at the Australian Christian College

Australian Christian College (ACC) Singleton hosted a special Mother's Day Morning Tea last week.
Ideally they had hoped to enjoy an outside picnic in the school grounds but the weather put an end to those plans the the event was moved indoors to the school's auditorium.
Despite the change in venue everyone who attended had a most enjoyable time.
ACC principal Tim Shields said we were delighted to welcome these remarkable women into our school for an early Mother's Day celebration.
"The event featured a wonderful Morning Tea, providing a unique opportunity for mothers and their children to spend quality time together, engaging in activities such as eating, decorating cupcakes and celebrating. This event served as a heartfelt expression of love and care," he said.
The next big event at the school will be their annual Biggest Morning Tea to be held on Thursday 23 May from 9:30-10:30am.
Mr Shields said this will be our fourth year running this community event. In our first year we thought we would have 20 or so parents attend and we would raise a couple of hundred dollars.
"The response from the community has been huge. Each year we have had between 180-200 guests, many who are parents of our school but plenty who are representatives of local businesses and community groups,"he said.
"Many local Singleton businesses donate food and prizes and a nice amount of money is raised each year. The College, along with donations from businesses, cover the cost of the event meaning all donations are sent to the Cancer Council for research into cancer."
This year the guest speaker will be the Cancer Council's Community Program Coordinator Susan Russell.
Mr Shield said one of the highlights of the morning tea was having the students serve the 200 plus visitors.
"It is important to us that our school community understands and demonstrates service to others," he said. "And the morning tea provides the ideal time to show that service especially to community members including those from the police, fire and ambulances services.
ACC would like to thank all their supporters for the event with special mention to Woolworth, Bunning Singleton's Bakers Delight and Cox Bakery.
