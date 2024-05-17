Singleton Bulls Edwards and Hart selected for NSW Country U18s rugby team

As the saying goes one door closes and another one opens and that has been the case this season for two Upper Hunter rugby union players Matt Edwards and Ollie Hart.
The pair, who have been playing rugby union together since they were in the Scone Brumbies U10s side, have just been selected in the NSW Country U18s team.
Their selection followed their move to the Singleton Bulls juniors as the Brumbies do not field an U18s team.
Both were determined to keep playing rugby and their only option was to find another nearby club where they could both continue their rugby careers.
"It is harder in small country towns fielding U18s teams as players can be working and can't make training," said Edwards.
"So we joined the Bulls and have really appreciated how welcoming they have all been and they have a fantastic club culture."
That opinion of their new club was shared by Dart who said from the beginning he felt at home with the Bulls because they were the first club who did not want him to start on the wing.
The pair are more than happy to travel to Singleton for training and believe their Bulls team is capable of doing very well this season.
"We could be premiers if everything goes well," said Edwards.
"Both Ollie and I have enjoyed the challenges of playing with the Bulls and the new skills we have learnt, its a very competitive environment to play in which is great."
The pair attend Scone Grammar with Edwards in Year 12 and Dart in Year 11.
And they are also linked on the field with Edwards the number 10 or fly-half and Dart number 9 or scrum half.
Having played together for seven years they really understand each others' game and skill set which no doubt helps on the field at club and representative level.
They are looking forward to playing in the Country team as it goes up against the best city and school rep teams.
Having played for Central North last season and now part of the Hunter Wildfires U18s team the boys are very busy with their rep rugby.
As to what's next Edwards will be sitting his HSC later this year and hopes to study a Bachelor of Business with Sport Management and keep playing rugby at university.
For Dart he said it would would great to have a rugby career but reckons his future also lies at uni probably studying Mechanical Engineering.
