6 Online study tools every student should know about

Studying isn't fun. Well, ok, maybe sometimes. But most of the time it can be challenging - and that's ok. Whether you're in your final year of high school, first year of university or plan on going back to it as a mature age student - learning is hard. It's supposed to be. If it was easy, everyone would do it.

What makes it easier? Being smart is a pretty good start, I guess, but it's not really something you can do much about, now is it? Well, if you can't beat em, join em...so what's smarter than you? How about the collective intelligence of humanity, gathered in one easily searchable distributed database?



Ladies and gentlemen, we call that the internet. And you've got it. I know because you're reading this. I haven't written anything on paper for at least six months; in all likelihood, neither have you.

But hey, you still have the internet. Use it. Whether you're studying for the GRE or just browsing health courses online, you have at your fingertips a vast array of knowledge - and, sprinkled in amongst these nuggets of wisdom, a few pieces of really useful software that you should know about if you don't plan on going absolutely insane in the next 1-4 years.

Grammarly

Everyone should know Grammarly. Seriously, this isn't just a cool hack for writing essays - this is the kind of tool you might wind up using well into your career.

Grammarly is a writing assistant that uses AI to go beyond the usual grammar and spelling checks. It looks at everything from your sentence structure, vocabulary usage, and the clarity of your writing to make suggestions for improving your writing. It even checks for plagiarism - that's right, you can avoid the dreaded unintentional copying and soothe all of your turn-in anxieties by just running your essay through Grammarly before you turn it in. Can't hurt to have a proof-reader, right?

Marinara Timer

Ever heard of the Pomodoro technique? Sounds like pasta but it's actually pretty cool. It's a system you can use for studying that helps you avoid that sucky "fried like an egg" feeling your brain gets when you stare at a screen for too long. The cool part is, it's all about taking breaks.

Marinara Timer is a website that helps you use the Pomodoro technique without having to keep setting up a bunch of dumb timers on your phone. It's got a really simple layout with all of the pre-set timers you need, or a custom one. Just press the button and the timer starts. It's got pause and reset buttons too. Just pop it in a browser window, minimise, and start praying for it to go off while you pretend to do whatever it is you're supposed to be working on.

Quizlet

Flashcards never go out of style. No matter what you're studying, you're bound to need to memorise a few terms, formulas, or concepts for your next quiz. Even if you're doing things online and open book, it still pays to know the basics cold before you jump in. And that's what flashcards are for.

Quizlet is a great tool for making flashcards online. But it does a bit more than your little stack of white lined index cards. With a snappy UI, quiz mode, matching games, and the surprisingly engaging gravity mode, Quizlet keeps the ever-enticing activity of rote memorisation at least a little bit more...fun than usual. Relatively speaking. You get a huge variety of designs to choose from (or you can make your own), too, which is nice.

Wolfram Alpha

Let's be honest: everyone hates maths. Even people who like maths hate it. They're probably just saying they like it. Even people who major in maths and want their whole life to be about it probably can't stand having to memorise and look up all those formulas constantly. I bet they hate life. (Sorry if you're a maths major...you know it's true though.)

Well, the good news is, maths is solved. That's right, you never have to do any maths, ever again: Wolfram Alpha has it solved. Created by the absolute genius, amazing, loveable, beautiful, all-around stand up guy and awesome gift to humanity named Stephen Wolfram, this site can solve literally any problem you throw at it - anything from basic algebra to integral calculus, Steve's got your back. Unlike calculators, Wolfram Alpha understands natural language, so you can literally just ask it questions and it will tell you the answer. It's like the calculator your grandpa probably thought you had when you busted out your first TI-84.

Zotero

I don't know about you, but I hate citations almost as much as I hate maths. They're kind of the same, if you think about it - it's just rearranging stuff until it's in the order your teacher wants to see it in. Honestly it's a skill you'll probably need at some point, maybe, but that doesn't mean you need to do it yourself, especially since there's Zotero.



Zotero is a web browser extension that spits out pre-formatted citations for whatever you're looking at. It's really that simple - as long as you're looking at a scholarly source (whatever that means), Zotero will just straight pull info about it off the page and format it in whatever way you want. Just install on your browser, click the little button, and poof, full citation. Done.