Big spending on local infrastructure projects

It could be said to be an 'election' splurge with Councillors voting on Tuesday night to spend up big before September's council election.
However, given the healthy financial position of the Council the $131.8 million infrastructure investment in Singleton in the coming financial year (2024/2025) would appear to be money well spent.
According to the Council's quarterly budget review statement presented to Councillor the Council's Net Operating Result before capital items for the year shows a projected surplus of $0.92m compared to Council's original budget for 2023/2024 of a $1.27m deficit.
Council has chosen a mainly 'sports and recreation' orientated spend but the biggest single investment is Brunners Bridge on Gresford Road at Glendonbrook.
There will be extensions to the footpaths network and major improvements to Alroy Oval and Singleton Gym + Swim, which will please the community.
Most notably, the Plan includes one of Council's biggest-ever capital works programs to deliver vital community infrastructure projects including:
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said there was a conscious balance between planning for the future of the Singleton local government area and providing exceptional services now.
"Every project in this Plan will help to propel our community forward, most obviously through an enormous capital works program, but also through initiatives such as exploring renewable energy sources and supporting local businesses that will contribute to the health, wellbeing and liveability of the people of Singleton right now and for years to come," she said.
"There's been significant community discussion about the need for improvements to Singleton Gym + Swim, and I'm very pleased this Plan responds to that with a new roof and splash pad, amenities, mechanical repairs and carpark and lighting upgrades on the way.
"And with footpaths and shared pathways the number one priority in the Create Singleton 2032 Community Strategic Plan, I know a lot of people will be happy to see our network continue to grow."
Acting General Manager Melinda Curtis said the Plan also included introducing the new term of Council following September's local government election.
"We are very fortunate to have a dedicated group of Councillors who have steered Council into a very solid position moving forward, and I have no doubt the next term will continue to build on their good work," she said.
"We'll be working through the next iteration of the Singleton Advocacy Agenda, acting on calls from our community on issues such as more options for public transport and planning for post mining land.
"At a local level, our staff will continue to deliver the actions in our Waste Strategy, build on our customer experience, and continue to solidify the long-term sustainability of our organisation without compromising on the services and facilities our community demands and deserves."
