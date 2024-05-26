Biggest Morning Tea at ACC raises $7000 for the Cancer Council

Australian Christian College (ACC) Singleton hosted the Hunter region's largest Biggest Morning Tea for the fourth year, with the event raising over $7,000 in support of the Cancer Council.
Some notable special guests who attend the event include Dave Layzell, MP Upper Hunter; Susan Russell, Cancer Council's Newcastle Community Coordinator and Bronwyn Dunston from the Country Women's Association.
Susan Russell presented the work of the Cancer Council, including statistics and transport for patients to their treatments, highlighting the organisation's financial support to patients as well as the expanding services available.
Students participated in the event, with the Year Four strings ensemble performing to open the morning tea. Prep through Year Four classes also performed My Own Superhero, and other students prepared and served the morning tea and handed out chocolates to attendees at the event's conclusion.
ACC Principal Tim Shields said "Another wonderful Australia's Biggest Morning tea at ACC Singleton. A great opportunity to gather together, connect with each other as a local community and support the Cancer Council and their valuable work in our communities. We have raised in excess of $7,000 for the Cancer Council's critical work in supporting those in our community with cancer, in particular regional communities. Over 100 students performed musical performances and served the attendees of the morning tea".
Numerous local businesses supported the event, including Dean and the bakery team from Woolworths in Singleton, who donated all the delicious scones. Both Cox's Bakery and Hillview Graze and Platter Co. provided the cakes and slices. Bakers Delight contributed all the bread for the sandwiches. In a display of strength and muscle, Supercar Superheroes had their amazing supercars on display in front of the school.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.