Man charged following fatal crash at Wingen near Scone in April

A man has been charged following a fatal crash in the state's Hunter region last month.
About 12.05pm (Thursday 4 April 2024), emergency services were called to the New England Highway at Wingen, about 18km north of Scone, following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers attached to the Hunter Valley Police District attended the scene found a Toyota Landcruiser towing a caravan and two other vehicles - a Volvo truck and an Isuzu truck - had collided.
The driver of the Isuzu truck- a 41-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Toyota - a 63-year-old man - and his female passenger were taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Volvo truck - a 60-year-old man - was uninjured.
A crime scene was established, with officers from the Crash Investigation Unit commencing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, the 63-year-old man was issued a future Court Attendance Notice for negligent driving occasioning death and not give way (move from marked lane to another) on Friday 24 May 2024).
He is due to face Scone Local Court on Wednesday 12 June 2024.
His licence was also suspended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.