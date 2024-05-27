Up to 5000 homes planned for Huntlee but where are the schools?

Branxton Public School was described by parents, before last year's NSW election in March, as bursting at the seams.
Today with more and more housing being developed and completed in the district the school continues to face difficulties accommodating a growing student population.
At nearby Huntlee, the developers have recently lodged their second stage with the state planning department, revealing plans for another 5000 houses, which will add pressure on the state government to ensure adequate school infrastructure for both primary and secondary students.
Huntlee's already has a town centre and about 1200 houses, homing roughly 3000 people.
And of those residents the largest age cohort is 0-4 years (26 per cent) which means demand for school places will very quickly become a priority for those families.
Local families are not only frustrated about the overcrowding at Branxton Public School but they are also campaigning for a local high school. Students from Branxton and Huntlee have to travel to Rutherford Technology High School which is not ideal given the numbers of students involved and problems with the bus service.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car said "The Minns Labor Government is committed to building a new public high school and a new public primary school in Huntlee. Planning work is under way for both schools, and we look forward to updating the community as it progresses."
Upper Hunter MPDave Layzell whose electorate includes Branxton Public School, said Tuesday 18 June will be a crucial day for the proposed Huntlee public school.
"NSW Labor's second budget must include funding to progress the proposed new school from planning to construction," he said.
"The countdown for this important piece of social infrastructure is now seriously underway after the Huntlee New Town stage two pre-development application was lodged recently with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
"Stage two will see Huntlee expand into the Singleton local government area, where the local council last year made it clear to me that the options for a public secondary education is not just limited, but dire.
"The Minister for Education and Early Learning was in Branxton in February last year, prior to the 2023 NSW State Election, to announce a high school for Huntlee.
"The Minister is now also the Deputy Premier - she made the commitment and has to deliver the money so the Huntlee school is built before future residential growth swamps surrounding schools."
