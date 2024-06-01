Council adopts Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan with amendments

At last month's Singleton Council meeting a unanimous vote was taken to adopt the Singleton Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan 2023.
The vote on the draft plan, had been deferred at the April council meeting ,to allow councillors more time to gain a better understanding of the document and its implication for the town.
At the April meeting several people spoke on the draft plan in the public access period before the meeting began with all of them raising a number of issues with the plan.
These ranged from concerns with a number of recommendations including the suggestion to build a levee around Dunolly, to the need to inform the community about what the draft plan would mean to their residences and associated flood documentation, public access to flood maps and the impact of the Singleton bypass on flood levels.
At the May vote Councillors also agree to 11 amendments made by the Floodplain Risk Management Committee following a review of submissions received during the public exhibition period on the draft plan.
These amendments were:
a. The Design Flood (DF), Flood Planning Level (FPL) and Flood Planning Area (FPA) recommended in the Singleton Flood Risk Management Study & Plan 2023 will be applied as relevant.
b. The Singleton Flood Risk Management Study & Plan 2023 will be made available on the Council website.
c. The mapping of the Design Flood, Flood Planning Level, Flood Planning Area and Probable Maximum Flood (PMF) will be made available on the Council website.
d. The current Singleton Floodplain Risk Management Study 2011 and Singleton Floodplain Risk Management Plan 2012 will be rescinded and replaced by the adopted Singleton Flood Risk Management Study & Plan 2023.
e. A planning proposal will be prepared to update the Singleton Local Environmental Plan 2013 and Development Control Plan 2014 to align with the adopted Singleton Flood Risk Management Study & Plan 2023.
f. An amendment of the Singleton Local Strategic Planning Statement will be made to be consistent with the recommendations of the Singleton Flood Risk Management Study & Plan 2023.
g. Seek confirmation from Transport for NSW that: i. Consideration has been given in the design for the Singleton Bypass to minimise flood impacts and to enable it to be suitable for flood evacuation to at least the 1% AEP flood level. ii.TfNSW will undertake an updated Flood Study of the final bypass design that integrates with the Singleton Flood Risk Management Study & Plan 2023 and provide Council with all updated mapping.
h. Council prepares a housekeeping amendment to the Singleton Local Environmental Plan 2013 to include Special Flood Consideration Clause 5.22 of the Standard Instrument Local Environmental Plan.
i. Council includes in the housekeeping amendment, the recommended changes to the Singleton Local Environmental Plan 2013 within the Flood Risk Management Study and Plan.
j. Council notes that adoption of the Flood Risk Management Study and Plan includes adoption of the Design Flood, Flood Planning Level and Flood Planning Area.
k. Council places on its public website the Flood Planning Area Maps.
One person taking a very keen interest in the Flood Management Plan was retired engineer and former Singleton resident, John Gould.
Mr Gould, who worked for the Singleton Shire Council for two decades, has twice provided public presentations at this year's Council meetings to voice his concerns about Council's adoption of the draft Singleton Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan 2023.
He also made a lengthy submission on the Singleton Floodplain Risk Management Study when it went on public exhibition in 2023.
His knowledge of Singleton, its flood mitigation works and the risks posed by floods in downtown Singleton had prompted him to alert Councillors to what he considers to be flaws in the draft plan.
In his first public address to Council at their February meeting Mr Gould raised the issue of using the bypass as an evacuation route in 'rare major floods' when all other routes have been flooded out.
In addition he called for additional levee protection as the study identified 1300 residential plus 100 commercial properties being impacted by direct flood inflows during a 1% flood event resulting in additional owner losses totalling $71 million.
He suggested raising the low section of the old levee and constructing a new low-level levee/spillway along the wide northern verge in Victoria Street, Glenridding (see map).
At this month's meeting he said Council had either ignored his concerns or failed to advocate strongly enough for their community.
"I am disappointed that the Council doesn't seem to be advocating strongly for its community. For example, I believe that providing access along the Highway to town in floods is ultimately a Council matter. Decision making should not be just passed off to a remote State authority," he said.
"The Waterworks Lane levee, part of the rail over-bridge project, wouldn't exist if previous councils hadn't been advocating strongly. Council should at least be proposing positive solutions: In this particular case, say, constructing on the Highway a second raised carriageway that at least meets the same flooding standards as the bypass. Incidentally, this would also better accommodate the combined traffic flow resulting from the completion of the bypass."
It would appear that some of Mr Gould's concerns about the impact of the bypass were listened to as amendment G states Council is to seek confirmation from Transport for NSW that the design of the bypass will have minimum flood impact and that TfNSW will also do an updated flood study of the bypass design taking into account the Singleton Flood Risk Management Study & Plan 2023 and provide Council with all updated mapping.
