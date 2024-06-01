Council adopts Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan with amendments

g. Seek confirmation from Transport for NSW that: i. Consideration has been given in the design for the Singleton Bypass to minimise flood impacts and to enable it to be suitable for flood evacuation to at least the 1% AEP flood level. ii.TfNSW will undertake an updated Flood Study of the final bypass design that integrates with the Singleton Flood Risk Management Study & Plan 2023 and provide Council with all updated mapping.

