Singleton Business Awards finalists named

After an extensive judging period, Business Singleton is thrilled to announce the finalists in the 2024 Singleton Business Awards.
With 52 businesses and individual finalists across 21 categories including our highly popular 'People's Choice', voted by the entire Singleton community and the Excellence in supporting the Veteran community, the 2024 Awards have officially surpassed previous years with more categories, finalists, and the most amount of entry submissions ever totalling 126 individual entries.
Business Singleton, President, Danny Eather congratulated this year's finalists and thanked everyone who has taken the time and effort to complete their submissions.
"We thought that last year's awards were impressive, however the response that we have received to this year's Business Awards has just been incredible, with just over 300 award nominations which has then converted into 126 formal submissions for our judging panel to assess is just incredible," he said.
"In submitting formal entry into the awards judging process it allows a business or individual to be recognised for their achievements and importantly allows them to benchmark themselves against their peers which is crucial in the current environment where reputation and service levels are deciding factors for consumers when purchasing products and service from our local businesses".
The 2024 Singleton Business Awards are proudly delivered by Business Singleton however this is only possible thanks to the volunteer judging panel and the support of our sponsors.
Business Singleton would like to acknowledge the support and sincerely thank our platinum presenting partners; AGL Energy, Glencore, Hollydene Estate Wines, Local Buying Foundation, Singleton Council, Yancoal - Mount Thorley Warkworth, NSW Mining, Hunter Valley Operations along with our supporting partners CPR Pest Management, TAFE NSW, Rotary Club of Singleton, Charter Hall Singleton Square and Supercar Superhero's.
All judges for the awards were highly successful business people from throughout the Hunter region, who all volunteered their time to assess all entries and Business Singleton sincerely thanks them too for their contribution towards the Awards.
Winners of the awards, including the prestigious 'Business of the Year' award will be announced at the gala presentation event on Saturday 6th July 2024 at the Singleton Civic Centre.
Tickets for the gala are currently available to finalists as part of a pre-sale and tickets will be released to the general public at 5pm on 15th June 2024.
2024 SINGLETON BUSINESS AWARDS FINALISTS
BUSINESS FINALISTS INDIVIDUALS FINALISTS
. Aqua Legal and Conveyancing
. Be Human HR
. Buck Yeah Equine
. Core Pilates Studio
. CPR Pest Management Services
. Farmers Warehouse Singleton
. Focused Driver Training
. Hedweld Group
. Hollydene Estate Wines and Vines Restaurant
. Holzy's Tinting
. HSV Heaven
. Huner Urban Dance Studio
. Hunter Pet Motel
. Hunter Valley Elite Window Tinting
. Hype Dance Hunter Valley
. Inspirational Disability Services
. Loop Organics
. MJJs Electrics
. Morgan Engineering
. Novaskill
. Parkview Café
. Redbournberry Clothing Co.
. Riverside Kiosk Park
. Rotary Club of Singleton
. Silveradoh Promotional Products
. Singleton Neighbourhood Centre
. Singleton Striders
. Soldier On
. Springhill Beef Co.
. Star Club Equestrian Program Inc
. Starline Alpacas Farmstay
. Style Balloons Event Hire & Styling
. Supreme Sandstone
. Telethrive
. The Beltree Wine Country Glamping
. The Studio Beauty Clinic
. Wake Ag. Contracting
Young Business Leader of the Year
. Jade Brasington
. Chantel Merrick
. Simone Merrick
. Jessica Stewart
Business Leader of the Year
. Sharon Kim Bassett
. Rachel Baigent
. Sue Gilroy
. Tash Howard
. Kim Nguyen
. Skye Vickers
Employee of the Year
. Dean Mainey
. Patrick Richards
. Vivienne Reading
. Maxine Smith
PEOPLE'S CHOICE - BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
. Holzy's Tinting
. HSV Heaven
. Singleton Youth Venue
. Star Club Equestrian Program Inc
SCHOOL OF INFANTRY AWARD
EXCELLENCE IN SUPPORTING THE VETERAN COMMUNITY
. Singleton Legacy Group
. Singleton Defence Family & Community Inc.
. Soldier On
