New plan to support Upper Hunter coal workers through the transition

With 60 per cent of the state's directly employed coal industry workers based at sites in the Hunter it is to be hoped the latest government 'transition' proposal to assist those workers, as mines and coal-fired power station close, is a success.
Launched at Muswellbrook's Mt Arthur coal mine on Tuesday the state government is proposing to create three Future Jobs and Investment Authorities led by a Future Jobs and Investment advocate and that person will play a central role in government to support the coal industry workers in Hunter, Illawarra, Central West and North West.
The Hunter currently has 22 active coal mine with the majority being in the Upper Hunter in Singleton and Muswellbrook LGAs, as well as three coal-fired power stations that employ directly 15,000 workers.
But it's expected that by 2040 all four of the state's coal-fired power stations, and 32 of the state's 39 coal mines will close.
Therefore the government proposes to replace the Royalties for Rejuvenation and Expert Panels scheme set up by the previous Liberal-National Government with the new Future Jobs and Investment Authorities led by the statutory role of the Advocate who will provide advice to the Minister for Natural Resources to lead strategic work with each regional authority and coordinate the authorities' work across government.
There will be a Future Jobs and Investment Board, comprised of the chairs of each regional authorities, unions, industry associations and relevant government agencies. The board will be chaired by the Advocate.
Regional Future Jobs and Investment Authorities to be established in the Hunter, Illawarra, Central West and Far West will have representation from local government, community groups, unions and the mining industry to ensure locally-led input and bespoke advice can drive government decision making.
It is hoped these new support administrative bodies, led by the Advocate, will help drive investment opportunities which are aligned to competitive advantages for each region. In the Hunter this could mean promoting renewable energy manufacturing.
Minister for Natural Resources Courtney Houssos said "Coal mining will continue to support thousands of local jobs and underpin the state's energy grid for many years to come. But with global demand for coal projected to decrease over the coming decades, we want to ensure workers, communities and regional centres are given the support they need.
"Releasing this issues paper continues the government's work with local communities for a future beyond coal.
"The Future Jobs and Investment Authorities delivers on an important election commitment for the NSW Labor Government to support coal-producing communities across the state.
"I look forward to receiving feedback on our proposed model and then getting to work to establishing these authorities by the end of the year."
The authorities will also work with the Commonwealth Government's Net Zero Economy Authority to deliver real support for workers, industries and communities to seize transformational opportunities.
Earlier this month, Minister Houssos asked NSW Legislative Council's Standing Committee on State Development chair Emily Suvaal to undertake an inquiry into post-mining land use. That inquiry will also inform the whole-of-government approach to assistance for the coal-producing workers and communities.
