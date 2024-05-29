Top 50 cryptocurrency statistics 2024

Globally, there are approximately 420 million cryptocurrency traders and holders worldwide or around 4.3% of the world's population.

The cryptocurrency user penetration rate as of 2024 is 18.78%.

The projected user penetration rate in 2028 is 22.2%.

A survey from Koinly reported that 31.6% of Australians have held or are currently holding a cryptocurrency of some form.

Another study reported that 23 per cent of Australian adults bought or traded cryptocurrency during that year.

In Australia, the majority of cryptocurrency holders are male at about 69%.

Furthermore, more than 50% of cryptocurrency holders from Australia are aged below 35 years old. The majority of holders (relative to their age bracket) are millennial-aged, followed by Gen X, then Gen Z.

The number of active traders is significantly lesser, with only 2% of Australian crypto holders reported to have bought something with a cryptocurrency.

In the US, there's a disproportionate representation of crypto holders, with the majority of holders being high-income earners ( $100,000 annual income).