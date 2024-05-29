Top 50 cryptocurrency statistics 2024

The past two to three years following the high of 2021 have been quite tumultuous for the state of cryptocurrency. The market was fairly stagnant with short bursts of growth, but nothing too extreme and volatile.
But as of 2024, things are looking up for these digital assets-with this growth fueled by the proliferation of news and media attention its most popular player, Bitcoin, has been getting.
Having said that, the crypto industry at large has been slowly developing, and not just in terms of market value.
From the increased mainstream implementation of smart contracts and blockchain technology to the increased number of crypto kiosks in public spaces throughout Australia and the continental US, crypto giants are not playing around in spearheading this new era of financing.
If you're interested in learning more about the state of cryptocurrency, check out 50 of these cryptocurrency statistics to give you a more in-depth and comprehensive understanding of the current industry.
Here are some insightful statistics and trends surrounding cryptocurrency as of 2024.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. This should not be taken as financial advice to buy, trade, or sell cryptocurrency or use any specific exchange. This is not intended for use as investment, financial or legal advice as each individual's need will vary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.