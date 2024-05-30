The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

PBR State of Origin - NSW team to be led by Gresford's Lachlan Richardson

By Newsroom
Updated May 30 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW captain Lachlan Richardson and Qld captain Macaulie Leather. Picture supplied
NSW captain Lachlan Richardson and Qld captain Macaulie Leather. Picture supplied

The country is gearing up for not one, but two Origin events next week, with team rosters now announced for the 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia Monster Energy Origin Series, kicking off in Brisbane on June 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.