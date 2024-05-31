Singleton's Jono Couling set to make NSW PBR State of Origin debut

Singleton based professional bullriderJono Couling was thrilled to be named in his first NSW Professional Bull Riders (PBR) State of Origin team.
The annual series kicks-off in Brisbane next Saturday 8 June and Couling told the Singleton Argus he was excited to make the team's starting line-up for the first time having been a reserve in 2023.
"I can't wait to put on our blue team riding gear and get out and ride well for NSW," he said.
"It was one of goals this year to make the team so it is really great to tick that one off the list."
Making the team means he will be able to compete in the second round of the State of Origin to be held in Newcastle on 22 June - an event which is already sold-out.
"Riding for NSW in Newcastle will be something really special," Couling said.
The 30-year-old who has called Singleton home for most of his life has been a professional bullriding for more than a decade.
He first experience competing at a rodeo took place when he was only eight years old and he said he was instantly hooked on the event.
"As a kid I kicked out with Keith Badior and he took me to Singleton rodeo and that's where it all started. He played a big role in starting my career as did Singleton's champion bullrider Cody Heffernan.
"Cody has had a huge influence on my career and I can't thank him and many others for their support."
Couling competed in Canada each summer between 2014-2017 as well as competing on the Australian bullriding circuit.
Training plays a very important part especially when they aren't travelling and competing.
These days he often spends time with Chris Wilson at his family's property at Lower Belford riding practice bulls.
Couling's other aim this year is to make the PBR Australian finals in Townsville in November.
"I reckon it is all starting to go in the right direction after a bit of a slow start this season," he said.
Joining Couling in the NSW team from the Hunter Valley is captain Lachlan Richardson, Gresford, Thomas Hudson, Dungog and Josh Grant, Windella.
