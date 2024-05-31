Just two years after a devastating flood Broke claims top tourism award

In July 2022 Broke was literally smashed by the lifeblood of the village the Wollombi Brook in a flood that swept all before its homes, sheds, roads and bridges as well as inundating the surrounding vineyards.
But this week the village was celebrating when it was named one of the state's top tourist destinations after claiming silver in the 2024 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards.
Called the 'hidden gem' of the Hunter Valley, Broke is a burgeoning food and wine hub that is bursting with history and heritage, arts and culture, food and wine experiences and country charm.
The first-time recognition in the awards is extra sweet for the village that is celebrating its bicentenary in 2024, as the judging relied on public support.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore thanked everyone who took the time to vote for Broke in the awards and helped to shine a spotlight on the town that is brimming with reasons to visit.
"From boutique vineyards and cellar doors, a wide variety of dining options, animal encounters, opportunities for adventure and stunning scenery, Broke is a truly special place and worthy of being recognised as one of NSW's most outstanding regional destinations," she said.
"This could not have been achieved without our passionate community backing Broke by voting for them in the awards and highlighting all the reasons they love the town.
"Broke is just a two-hour drive from Sydney and only 15 minutes from Pokolbin, but it is the road less travelled and all the better for it. It's more authentic, has a lot of country charm, a passionate and resilient community and offers so many wonderful experiences and adventures.
"In what has been a record-breaking year for visitor expenditure in NSW, and with regional destinations leading the way for day trips, this recognition will, I hope, only draw more people to experience what Broke has to offer."
Broke won silver in the Tiny Tourism Town category of the awards (population under 1500 residents). Huskisson on the South Coast won gold, Eugowra in the Central West won bronze and neighbouring Hunter Valley tiny town Wollombi was a finalist.
Cr Moore said she was thrilled to accept the silver award on behalf of the Broke community at the 2024 LGNSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference in Wagga Wagga on Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.