Singleton Public School has a beautiful school community says new principal

From a childhood growing up on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, Singleton Public School's new principal Amy Kennedy, is thrilled to be working in the heart of Hunter Valley.
Before heading inland Ms Kennedy had worked for five years on the coast at Tanilba Bay Public School where she was the assistant principal and when needed also the relieving head of the school.
But the change in scenery has been most welcomed by Ms Kennedy as she was commuting from her home in Huntlee to Tanilba Bay each day and is now loving being just down the road from her school.
"It is great being just down the highway from the school - less time spent commuting," she said.
Ms Kennedy arrived at the Hunter Street school at the beginning of term two and she said she is still organising her office in between getting to know the school community.
"Its such a beautiful school with its own chooks and veggie patch and the whole school community has been so welcoming. They are just beautiful," she said.
Asked about her main priorities as principal she said first up her role was all about student's well being in their learning environment and she was also keen to see a continued growth of Indigenous education in the school.
Growing up Ms Kennedy was involved in surf life saving and studied teaching through the Central Queensland University at their Noosa campus.
Her first teaching position was at Beerwah State School before she moved to the Hunter Valley in 2019.
"I have been teaching for 15 years and loved every moment and now I am really enjoying the start of the next stage in that career," she said.
