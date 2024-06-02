Football season a busy time for Singleton Public School's rep players

Two keen young sportsmen have been busy this football season playing for their respective clubs on the weekend and during the week representing their school in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) competitions.
The students attend Singleton Public School with Henry Cooper in Year 6 and Eli Smith in Year 5 and both love playing football and participating in various other school sports including cross country running and in Eli's case golf.
Henry made the Hunter region team for AFL and recently travelled to Albury for the state competition. He enjoyed the trip and playing against some really skilled players.
"The best players came from the Riverina and North Sydney region," he said.
In ALF he plays in the centre half forwards. On weekends he is a member of U12s Singleton Bulls rugby team where he plays outside centre.
Henry said his rugby team was doing pretty well this season having won four of their five games to date.
A committed league player as well as school representative golfer Eli has again be selected for the Hunter region rugby league team where he plays half back.
And on the weekends Eli is very busy as he plays for the Greyhounds U11s in the league competition as well as the AFL Roosters in the U11s.
"I have plenty of training sessions every week playing both league and AFL, but I love both games so that's okay," he said.
