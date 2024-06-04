Singleton Complete Rodeo makes $5000 donation to Mark Hughes Foundation

The 2024 Complete Singleton Rodeo was described as the biggest yet with more than 400 entries received for the event held in April at the showground.
Organised by the rodeo committee of the Northern Agricultural Association (NAA), the annual event has donated funds raised on the day to charities, including the Jane McGrath Foundation.
This year the chosen charity was the Mark Hughes Foundation, founded in 2014 by local footballer Mark Hughes following his diagnosis of brain cancer.
The Foundation is best known for its Beanie for Brain Cancer Campaign.
NAA president Deb Townsend travelled to Newcastle meeting with Mark to present the $5000 donation to help continue their great work.
Please remember there's no better time to jump on the website and grab a beanie or some warm socks #MarkHughesFoundation
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.