Head to Merriwa this weekend for the Festival of the Fleeces

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
June 5 2024 - 10:29am
The grand parade through Merriwa's main street will be held this Saturday 8 June from 12:00pm. Picture supplied
Merriwa will be a hive of activity from Friday with the Festival of the Fleeces opening night at Merriwa RSL before Saturday's running of the sheep, the sheep dog competition and a host of other events across the town.

