Head to Merriwa this weekend for the Festival of the Fleeces

Merriwa will be a hive of activity from Friday with the Festival of the Fleeces opening night at Merriwa RSL before Saturday's running of the sheep, the sheep dog competition and a host of other events across the town.
On Saturday at 12PM Saturday the grand parade makes its way along Bettington Street, led by the famous running of the sheep.
This year's theme is "Golden Years Golden Shears" with the rundown of the weekend's action at: https://festivalofthefleeces.com.au/events-exhibitions
Due to this weekend's event motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Golden Highway at Merriwa.
For the safety of event participants and motorists, the Golden Highway will be closed between Dutton and Marquet streets from 4am to 6pm on Saturday 8 June 2024.
A detour will be in place via Marquet, Blaxland and Dutton streets. Motorists travelling through Merriwa during this time should allow extra travel time and expect delays.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
