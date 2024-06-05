School's agricultural education day in Singleton on June 21

Singleton Beef and Land Management Association will be hosting their annual Singleton Agricultural Education Day on Friday 21 st June, 2024, at the Singleton Showground starting at 9.00am.
Glencore Australia is sponsoring the event that is designed to educate students on different aspects of the agriculture and the beef industry. The aim of the day is to provide avenues for students to gain more knowledge which they can apply to their school beef cattle programs.
The schools have Primary industries and agricultural studies within the school curriculum and this day will help to assist the teachers and students to gain finer details regarding the selection of cattle for different programs that the schools may have.
There will be workshops for the students to participate in and be informed by industry representatives on the selection of beef cattle, in a practical environment.
Some of the workshops include how to judge an interbreed Junior Judging class of cattle (Jamie Grosser) and giving the students more confidence with their decisions. A workshop on the selection of heifers, bulls and steers - correct structure (Travis Worth) and what to look for when selecting cattle for different programs that the schools may have, or the students may have on their family farms.
This year there will also be a workshop on how to identify cattle with different ways to mark and tag livestock (Justin Richards). The local LLS Vet will give a presentation plus the Local Stock Squad will also be giving a presentation on the importance of cattle Identification. There will be a butcher (Robert Constable) giving a presentation and there will be a workshop on seeds Identification (Sam Kirkwood).
Students from 6 - 18 years of age and attending school are eligible to attend.
"The Beef cattle industry is in safe hands with the Next Generation coming through the School System learning and having a deeper understanding about the importance of this industry in Australia and beyond" said the organisers.
For more details go to our website: singletonbeefandland.org.au
