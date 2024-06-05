Singleton's open team netballers ready for the state championships

Singleton's open netball team is heading to the state championships in Camden this weekend and the players are aiming for a top five finish in their division.
The team will be competing in Division 3 and whatever the outcome their coach Jason Kozaczynski described them as a great bunch of young women who were all keen to do their best on court.
He said the team had a good chance of doing very well.
This is Kozaczynski's first coaching role with the Singleton Netball Association having previously been an assistant coach in Maitland.
He first started coaching his daughter's netball team and fell in love with the sport.
"My role is to empower young women to achieve their best," he said.
"With this particular team they know how to play netball so I work on getting them to gel as a team."
The team will be playing 18 games at the championships or six games a day which their coach said would be a test of their fitness but he is sure they are more than ready for that test.
After a light training session on Tuesday night the team gathered for dinner at their sponsor the Imperial Hotel for some final team discussions.
