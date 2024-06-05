Jayden Martin named again in the junior Blues PBR State of Origin team

Singleton cowboy Jayden Martin is once again looking forward to lining up for the New South Wales PBR Can-Am Junior Academy team competing in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) State of Origin tri series commencing this week at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, June 8 for round 1 of the series.
Martin, 15 years of age, has earnt his selection for the second year in a row in the NSW Junior team after winning back to back PBR Australian Senior Mini Bull titles from 2022 and the most recent 2023 season.
There are four age groups that compete annually throughout the year under the PBR Junior Academy, allowing the top placed junior competitors from both states of NSW and Queensland to earn their spot and ride alongside the superstars from PBR Australia.
Martin said "I am absolutely honoured to be riding again. PBR Australia only introduced the junior riders last year, which was a great idea and I'm very lucky to be able to ride for my state as a bonus to winning the title. Although our points to go towards the final result, you still want to ride the best you can and put on a good show for your team mates and state."
The PBR State of Origin series will continue after this weekends event, showcasing at Newcastle, Saturday 22 nd June followed by the final event held in Cairns on Saturday 13 July, where the series winner will be crowned.
After the series is over, Martin is keen to turn his sights back to the academy's season roster to try and win a third title in a row by securing the Under 18s Rising Stars Division for 2024. He is currently sitting in third place but knows it won't be easy.
Martin appreciates and is sponsored by Cobba Country Clothing, Kirkwoods Produce Singleton and Singleton Physiotherapy who help get him from one event to the next.
