Two hundred new Hunter jobs on offer at Malabar underground mine

By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 6 2024 - 9:17am, first published 9:09am
Maxwell undergound.
Malabar Resources is seeking 200 mine workers as production ramps up at its recently opened Maxwell Underground Mine near Muswellbrook.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

