Top job for Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr appointed new Singleton Council GM

After an intensive recruitment process, Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr has been announced as the next General Manager of Singleton Council.
The appointment is an internal promotion, as Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr is currently Council's Director Infrastructure + Planning.
Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr joined Singleton Council in July 2020 from Cessnock City Council during a year marked by COVID-19 lockdowns.
He will officially commence as General Manager on 12 August 2024.
Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr replaces Jason Linnane who left Singleton Council for a position with Maitland Council earlier this year. Mr Linnane led the Council since 2016 and said when he resigned "A a new opportunity has arisen for me personally, and I seriously believe it's time for someone new to take Singleton to where it needs to go in its next phase."
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said there was a significant level of interest from prospective candidates during the recruitment process, which followed the departure of Jason Linnane after eight years.
"The recruitment process was highly competitive and the selection panel has been very deliberate in looking for a General Manager who would uphold the standard of success that we are accustomed to in Singleton," she said.
"Our goal was for a leader who would continue to lead Singleton with a significant focus on economic evolution and the ongoing prosperity of our local government area for generations to come, as well as enhancing the liveability and wellbeing of the people who live in Singleton right now.
"I'm confident we've found the right person in Justin and look forward to what we'll achieve in this next chapter for the people of Singleton."
With a distinguished local government career spanning a number of councils and a wealth of experience across all facets of operations, Singleton Council will welcome Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr to its executive leadership team at the end of August.
Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr entered local government after studying civil engineering as a mature age student, and with roles at Leichardt Council, Canada Bay Council and Marrickville Council on his resume.
Before taking up his role with Singleton Council in 2020 Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr was the Director Works and Infrastructure at Cessnock City Council.
When he arrived in Singleton he said. "One thing that is quite attractive about Singleton is the planning that's happening from a social and economic perspective."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.